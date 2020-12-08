60 people waiting for beds at Cork hospitals, CUH is busiest facility in country

Sixty admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork today.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 53 admitted patients are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital (CUH), the highest figure for any hospital in the country.

Elsewhere in Cork, seven admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 242 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Of these, 195 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 47 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.