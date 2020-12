Justice Minister Helen McEntee has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

She announced the news on Instagram in a Christmas-themed post.

The Meath East Fine Gael TD has been in Dáil Éireann since 2013 when she was elected in a by-election.

Ms McEntee is married to Paul Hickey, former parliamentary assistant to fellow Fine Gael party member Joe McHugh.

The couple got married in 2017.

It makes her the first Cabinet minister in the history of the State to be pregnant while in office.