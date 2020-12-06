New exhibition on display at Nano Nagle Place

A new exhibition at The Print Gallery at Nano Nagle Place which explores the Irish landscape and the sea has been launched by Cork Printmakers.

The Land Under the Waves/Tír Fothoinn exhibition title takes reference from Celtic mythology and tales of the Otherworld, believed to be reached beneath the water of lakes and oceans with the exhibition celebrating the everlasting relationship between land and sea on the island of Ireland.

Exhibiting artists include John Beasley, Johnny Bugler, Wendy Dison, Angela Gilmour, Debbie Godsell, Deirdre McKenna and Emma O’Hara.

The Print Gallery is a partnership between Nano Nagle Place and Cork Printmakers, a print studio and resource organisation with over 100 members based at Wandesford Quay, Cork City.

The partnership presents a unique opportunity for visitors to enjoy and purchase contemporary art by local artists in the historical setting of Nano Nagle Place, as a means to support local this Christmas season.

Exhibitions at The Print Gallery change each season to reflect on themes particular to the environment and people of Cork, with this exhibition taking place from December 2020 to February 2021.