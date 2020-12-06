Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 09:00

New exhibition on display at Nano Nagle Place

New exhibition on display at Nano Nagle Place

The Print Gallery at Nano Nagle Place is home to a new exhibition which explores the Irish landscape and the sea launched by Cork Printmakers. Photo: Clare Keogh.

Breda Graham

A new exhibition at The Print Gallery at Nano Nagle Place which explores the Irish landscape and the sea has been launched by Cork Printmakers.

The Land Under the Waves/Tír Fothoinn exhibition title takes reference from Celtic mythology and tales of the Otherworld, believed to be reached beneath the water of lakes and oceans with the exhibition celebrating the everlasting relationship between land and sea on the island of Ireland.

Exhibiting artists include John Beasley, Johnny Bugler, Wendy Dison, Angela Gilmour, Debbie Godsell, Deirdre McKenna and Emma O’Hara.

The Print Gallery is a partnership between Nano Nagle Place and Cork Printmakers, a print studio and resource organisation with over 100 members based at Wandesford Quay, Cork City.

The partnership presents a unique opportunity for visitors to enjoy and purchase contemporary art by local artists in the historical setting of Nano Nagle Place, as a means to support local this Christmas season.

Exhibitions at The Print Gallery change each season to reflect on themes particular to the environment and people of Cork, with this exhibition taking place from December 2020 to February 2021.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
cork arts
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest