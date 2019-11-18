Mon, 18 Nov, 2019 - 13:49

Water is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damage

Water is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damage
Flooding at the junction of Gerald Griffin Street and Cathedral Road. Pic: Graham O'Shea
Amy Nolan

PARTS of Cork experienced significant flooding today as a result of a burst water main at the junction of Cathedral Road and Gerald Griffin Street.

The incident occurred at around lunchtime today, causing disruption to traffic and businesses in the area.

Gardaí were at the scene on Cathedral Road, redirecting traffic as the road was blocked off for vehicles and pedestrians alike. 

The Furniture Centre on Watercourse Road suffered damage to stock as a result of this afternoon's rapid flood.
The Furniture Centre on Watercourse Road suffered damage to stock as a result of this afternoon's rapid flood.

Flooding also occurred on Watercourse Road as the water travelled down and affected some businesses located on the street.

Brian O’Shea from the Cork City Fire Brigade said the burst water pipe occurred on Cathedral Road but that it was isolated and quickly stopped.

After a short time Watercourse road was reopened and Mr O'Shea told The Echo:

"The drains are taking it well, so hopefully the water should be cleared soon."

Traders along Watercourse Road were seen sweeping large volumes of water away from their doorways, and those badly affected were forced to close temporarily. 

Speaking to The Echo, Ian O'Farrell from The Furniture Centre said this isn't the first time his business has experienced flooding.

"The drains outside the premises have become blocked before after periods of heavy rainfall.

"It's something that I've flagged with the City Council, but nothing has so far been done."

Mr O'Farrell also noted that footfall would also be affected as he anticipated that The Furniture Centre would likely have to close for the rest of the day.

"I've gotten deliveries in today and stock has definitely been damaged as a result of today's incident.

"As it stands now, it's unlikely that I will be able to remain open for the duration of the day," he said.  

Meanwhile, at North Presentation Primary School on Gerald Griffin Street, a text was issued to parents letting them know that if they were struggling to get to the school, children would be minded until they could do so.

Fortunately, stock in the St Vincent De Paul Shop on Gerald Griffin Street was not damaged, but footfall was down as a result of the incident.

The flooding on Cathedral Road. Picture: Graham O'Shea.
The flooding on Cathedral Road. Picture: Graham O'Shea.

Apologising for any inconvenience caused, Irish Water issued a statement saying:

"Up to 19,000 homes and premises were affected. Cork City Council and Irish Water have successfully diverted water supply around the leak to ensure supply this evening.

The water main break on Cathedral Road resulted in flooding on Watercourse Road. Picture: Graham O'Shea
The water main break on Cathedral Road resulted in flooding on Watercourse Road. Picture: Graham O'Shea

More in this section

Man who slapped girl and two women on the buttocks in Cork city is jailed  Man who slapped girl and two women on the buttocks in Cork city is jailed 
Garda stock Local road closure in Cork due to overturned truck
Two fatalities following Cork road crash Two fatalities following Cork road crash
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Cork man who was jailed for stealing  zero-alcohol beer from brewery appears before court for separate burglary at same brewery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY