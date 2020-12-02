Pictures: Cork hair salon reopens just months after being devastated by arson attack

THE BLACKPOOL-BASED 3 Degrees Hair Salon is reopening today after the arson attack in September which saw over €130,000 in damage caused to the property.
The salon, owned by sisters Estelle Rea, Ciara Murphy, and Hayleigh Murphy, has been in operation for 11 years.
The building was devastated by an arson attack on September 18 which caused €139,000 worth of damage.
In an emotional Facebook post the sisters thanked everyone who had helped them get back to work.
"3Degrees Hair Design is back.
"We are completely blown away and overwhelmed!
"The kindness, hardwork and dedication of the team around us to make this happen in such a short space will forever stay in our hearts.
"Thank you to everyone who has sent well wishes and supported us financially through this."