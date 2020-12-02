Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 12:56

Pictures: Cork hair salon reopens just months after being devastated by arson attack

Sisters Ciara, Estelle, and Hayleigh opening the door to 3 Degrees Hair Design following the fire that shut them down for 6 weeks.

THE BLACKPOOL-BASED 3 Degrees Hair Salon is reopening today after the arson attack in September which saw over €130,000 in damage caused to the property. 

The salon, owned by sisters Estelle Rea, Ciara Murphy, and Hayleigh Murphy, has been in operation for 11 years.

3 Degrees Hair Design is set to reopen its doors today for the first time since an arson attack on the night of September 18th.
The building was devastated by an arson attack on September 18 which caused €139,000 worth of damage.

Sisters Hayleigh, Estelle and Ciara with their father Paul in 3 Degrees Hair Design.
In an emotional Facebook post the sisters thanked everyone who had helped them get back to work.

"3Degrees Hair Design is back.

"We are completely blown away and overwhelmed!

"The kindness, hardwork and dedication of the team around us to make this happen in such a short space will forever stay in our hearts.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent well wishes and supported us financially through this."

