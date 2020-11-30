Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 15:40

New roof-top restaurant coming to Cork

Sophie's, the 6th-floor skyline restaurant of The Dean Cork, will open on December 11th. (Photo credit: Deborah O'Keeffe BAM Contractors).

John Bohane

CORKONIANS will be dining in style when the newest roof-top restaurant in the city opens from December 11.

Sophie’s, the 6th-floor skyline restaurant of The Dean Cork, will open on December 11th with bookings now available for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Sophie’s is a beautiful and modern glasshouse restaurant, boasting panoramic views of Cork, from the River Lee to the city skyline, giving you a whole new perspective from six floors up.
However, while it is yet to open its doors, the restaurant is already fully booked for every Thursday to Sunday for dinner in December, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. 

Corkonians will be dining in style when the newest roof-top restaurant in the city opens from December 11.

Two terraces extend the restaurant space allowing for al fresco dining. Both terraces, front and back, are covered and heated to allow you to get cosy and watch the sunset over the River Lee with a cocktail in hand.

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

