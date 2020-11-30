Gardaí warn people of Cork to be cautious when searching for bargains on Cyber Monday

GARDAÍ are urging caution today as Cyber Monday shoppers search for bargains online.

A garda spokesman said that people need to be very cautious and alert for scams.

They advise the following steps for online shoppers:

1. Buy from trusted sources

2. Understand risk and think twice before purchasing

3. Check the seller’s reviews and ratings

4. Ensure data transfer is secure

5. Save all documents related to online purchases

6. If you don’t make a purchase, don’t leave identity or card details behind

7. Check the website payment security

8. Never send card details by email, text or other messaging methods

9. Don’t send money to someone you don’t know – check first

10. Use credit cards when purchasing online.

Gardai are also urging business people to be wary of scams.

The spokesman said: “Businesses are warned to protect their sales and revenues by identifying risks: know their product, know their customers, utilise safe means of payment and use reliable delivery methods. Consumers and Businesses must protect their personal data during transactions other than the normal data required to complete a transaction.”