'Launching Ryan's rocket was my favourite part of the Toy Show': Cork's Adam King to get hero's welcome in school

THE star of the Late Late Toy Show, Adam King, returns to school tomorrow in east Cork after winning the hearts of the nation on Friday night’s TV show.

The six-year-old space-mad senior infants pupil was expected to get a hero’s welcome when he returns to Clonpriest NS in Gortroe, near Killeagh, in the morning. And, the brave space fanatic is looking forward to attending Cork University Hospital on Friday for a routine procedure for his brittle bones.

He told The Echo that the highlight of his appearance on Friday night’s show was launching Ryan Tubridy’s cardboard space rocket.

He said Ryan thanked him afterwards for launching him safely.

Since Friday night’s show, he has become an internet sensation, with messages pouring in on social media from NASA and astronaut heroes including Chris Hadfield.

On the show, he told Ryan Tubridy that he wants to work as a CAPCOM or capsule communicator, as his brittle bones mean he can't become an astronaut.

In a tweet, NASA said: “Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us.

"There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers.

"We’ll be here when he’s ready."

Adam’s proud mum Fiona said last night that Adam and his dad David returned from Dublin on Saturday for a big reunion with Fiona, and his siblings, 12-year-old Danny; nine-year-old Katie; eight-year-old Robert, and 11-month-old Sarah.

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, only one parent could attend the show in person with Adam, and Fiona and the rest of the family watched him at home.

On Saturday, Adam sat down with David, Fiona, and his siblings to watch the entire show together.

Fiona said that Danny has helped feed Adam’s love of space.

She said: “Danny has an incredible interest in space, and he has a wealth of knowledge. He and Adam watch documentaries together and play games about space.” The brothers have a copy of a book written by Chris Hadfield and were delighted with a message sent by him on Twitter following Friday night’s show.

She described Adam as a “stoic, brave and resilient boy who never complains”.

And she said: “His siblings are great to him and treat him as normal. They bring him on. Adam does not see barriers. He finds a modified way to do most things.” She added that hospital trips for him are a normal part of life which he enjoys. She said he is looking forward to attending at CUH on Friday, where he is always welcomed by the staff. And she said: “The main love of his life in CUH is Marie McSweeney of the Seahorse day unit and they have a lovely relationship”.

She also paid tribute to porter at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, John Doyle, who was a surprise guest on Friday night’s show for Adam.

Fiona said: “John is such a lovely man and he is the heart and soul of the hospital. He makes it his business to get to know the children who are regularly there.” Adam has been a frequent patient of Temple Street hospital since he was four weeks old and also regularly attends CUH.

Fiona says he has had three major fractures of his femur since he was born but added that even in those times, Adam continues to show great resilience.

He said he has asked Santa Claus for a Nerf gun and Nerf vest and a surprise, for Christmas.