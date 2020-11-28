Man dead following building collapse in Kerry

A man in his 60s has died and five others were injured after a building they were working on partially collapsed.

The incident happened on Ashe Street, Tralee in Kerry, shortly after 8am on Saturday.

The man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other five males have been taken to University Hospital Kerry.

They are being treated for injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the Health and Safety Authority and local coroner have been notified.