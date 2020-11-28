Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 12:05

Man dead following building collapse in Kerry

Man dead following building collapse in Kerry

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the Health and Safety Authority and local coroner have been notified.

A man in his 60s has died and five others were injured after a building they were working on partially collapsed.

The incident happened on Ashe Street, Tralee in Kerry, shortly after 8am on Saturday.

The man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other five males have been taken to University Hospital Kerry.

They are being treated for injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the Health and Safety Authority and local coroner have been notified.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
health
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest