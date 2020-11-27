Here's everything you need to know about how the new level 3 restrictions will affect life in Cork

From 1st December, under Level 3, as set out in the Plan for Living with COVID:
- Weddings with up to 25 guests are permitted (same as current provisions).
- Funerals with up to 25 mourners are permitted (same as current provisions).
- No organised indoor events should take place, other than as provided below.
- Gatherings of 15 people may take place outdoors.
- Non-contact training may take place outdoors in pods of 15.
- Only individual training should take place indoors and no exercise or dance classes are permitted.
- No matches/events may take place except professional and elite sports, approved inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and approved equestrian events, all behind closed doors.
- Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools may reopen for individual training only.
- Nightclubs, discos and casinos should remain closed.
- Hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs may open with services limited to residents only.
- Non-essential retail and personal services may reopen.
- People should continue to work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.
- Public transport capacity is limited to 50%
- Households should not mix with any other households outside those within their bubble;
- People should stay within their county apart from work, education and other essential purposes;
- Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants (serving a substantial meal) may reopen for indoor dining with additional restrictions, (including requirement for meals to be prepared on site, inside the premises). This includes access for non-residents to restaurants in hotels.
- Higher, further and adult education should remain primarily online Adjustments for the Christmas Period
- Places of worship to reopen for services with restrictive measures, subject to review in January Museums, galleries, and libraries to reopen Cinemas to reopen Wet pubs to remain closed except for takeaway/delivery
- Households can mix with up to two other households Travel outside your county to be permitted