Donors in Cork encouraged to 'save a life' by giving blood during Level 5 restrictions

Cork City Council staff and blood donors in Cork city are being asked to give blood next week.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) are not expecting a reduction in blood usage and will collect their usual supply of 3,000 blood donations each week, despite Level 5 restrictions.

In order to make the weekly collections, the IBTS is relying on regular donors to attend the blood donation clinics which are exempt from Government restrictions during Covid-19.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, reminded people of Cork city that clinics are open throughout the country “to help people donate blood in a safe environment”.

“I would like to encourage anyone who is in the position to donate blood to do so – it might save a life,” he said.

IBTS Donor Services Manager, Maureen Gill-Emerson, assured that donation clinics have been adapted to ensure the safety of the donor.

“Our donors’ safety is a priority and we are so grateful for their support in helping us maintain the country’s blood supply.

“Clinics are appointment based, which allow for social distancing and we’ve added further precautions to ensure the donors’ wellbeing.

“There is no substitute for blood. Each blood donation can save up to three lives and every donor that comes into a clinic is allowing hospital patients more time with their loved ones,” she said.

The clinic at Cork City Hall will run on Monday, November 9 and Tuesday, November from 4pm to 8pm.

Appointments can be made by calling 021 480 7491 and clinic details and more information on donating blood can be found at www.giveblood.ie.