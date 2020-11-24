City cycle infrastructure upgrades progressing

CORK City Council has issued an update on works to cycling infrastructure in the city.

As part of Cork City Council’s 'Re-Imagining Cork City' project, up to €2 million is being invested in the city’s cycling infrastructure, with support from the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Cork City Council's Infrastructure Development Directorate told The Echo that works to cycle lanes at Centre Park Road and Monahan Road are almost complete.

"Work on Centre Park Road is substantially complete with minor items outstanding.

"All remaining items will be addressed in the next two to three weeks (conditions dependent).

"Work on Monahan Road is nearing completion with remaining items of work to be finished within the next two to three weeks," the Department stated.

The Monahan Road lane is for inbound cycling towards the city centre while the Centre Park Road lane is outbound towards Blackrock.

Meanwhile, work on Horgan’s Quay cycle lane is also nearing completion, with the remaining items of work to be finished "within the next two weeks".

Elsewhere in the city, contractors have been appointed for the widening and enhancement of the Passage Greenway Phase 1 Project (Docklands to Mahon) "with work scheduled to commence before Christmas".

A contractor has also been appointed for the widening and enhancement of Skehard Road Phase 3 (Church Road to the CSO junction) "with work scheduled to commence within the next few weeks".

Regarding the two-way cycle lanes on South Mall work is "scheduled to commence within the next week or so" with a contractor already appointed.

Work on the construction of cycle lanes on Donovan's Road and Melbourn Road is also set to get underway prior to Christmas.