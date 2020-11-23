Cork's historic Shandon sweet factory launches online shop

It has been a cherished family business in Cork for over 90 years and now Shandon Sweets is expanding its offering with an online shop.

The factory, on John Redmond St, has just launched a click and collect service, making it easier for customers to shop their favourite treats.

In a Facebook post announcing the expansion, Shandon Sweets thanked the Cork public for shopping local.

"We are delighted to announce that we have launched our new website!

"You can now order your favourite sweets online and collect at our factory.

"Just for the first few weeks, we ask you allow us three days from order time to collection in order to ensure we have everything you ordered," the business wrote.

"Thank you for supporting local!"

Shandon Sweets is famous for its hard-boiled sweets including bulls eyes, clove rocks, pear drops, cough drops, butter nugget sweets and their most popular product, 'brus' - the "leftover shrapnel" from the main batches of sweets.

Sweets have been made at the Shandon site by the Linehan family since 1929.

The business was originally known as The Exchange Toffee Works, as John Redmond St was then known as Exchange St and the factory produced a lot of toffee back in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

It rebranded to Shandon Sweets ten years ago.

In July of last year, a small commercial fire forced the business to close for almost five months.

Shandon Sweets reopened in December 2019 but had to close once again in March due to Government guidelines around Covid-19.

They reopened back in September and the factory remains open during the current Level 5 restrictions, serving customers at the door and now also through the click and collect service.

To browse the sweets which are available to order through click and collect visit www.shandonsweets.com