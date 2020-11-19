Proposal for mixed-use development at iconic Cork building could 'breathe new life into the area'

A proposal to develop a café/restaurant and apartments at an iconic building at the junction of Washington Street and the Grand Parade could "breathe new life into the area", a Cork city councillor has said.

Planning application for the mixed-use development at the site of the former sports goods shop, Finn's Corner, was recently submitted to Cork City Council.

The new planning application was lodged by Patricks Unity Ltd.

It proposes a change of use on the ground and first floor from retail use to part café or restaurant and part residential access use and a change of use of the second, third and fourth floors from storage and office use to residential use with the construction of three one-bed apartments and three studio apartments.

It also proposes to construct a two-bed apartment on the fifth floor.

Speaking to The Echo Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy welcomed the proposal.

"Private investment is always welcome in these challenging times.

"In the past year there are some really great examples of conversions of old buildings into tasteful apartments - such as on the South Terrace, George's Quay, and Langford Row.

"There is a very real need for accommodation within the city centre," he said.

"I have and I continue to call for an urban renewal project for South and North Main Streets and the adjacent arteries of historic streets such as Washington Street.

"One just has to look up above the ground floor on Washington Street to see a large number of empty spaces especially on third and fourth floors that would be ideal apartment spaces and would breathe new life into the area," he continued.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle also welcomed the proposal.

"It is an iconic location. I very much welcome this proposal.

"I particularly like the intention to make use of the whole building.

"We should be encouraging more of these types of developments in the city centre," he said.

A decision is due to be made on the development by January 18, 2021.