Peter McVerry Trust announce major construction programme with homes expected in Cork

PETER McVerry Trust has announced a new programme that aims to ramp up social housing delivery across Cork.

The charity has said that they expect 2020 to be their best year yet in terms of housing delivery as they get ready to boost their social housing provision by reusing long term vacant units as social housing across Cork and the rest of Ireland.

The national housing and homeless charity began working in Cork City and County last year and as part of the new construction programme, they hope to deliver 210 social housing units across the country.

The announcement comes as the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien TD launched the charity's annual report for 2019, which showcased their work with over 6,000 people in Ireland last year.

Speaking on the announcement, Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said that the charity worked to expand their Housing First work last year.

"Last year was very busy for us, with many key developments within the organisation.

"Among those was the significant expansion of our Housing First work as we secured new contracts in Dublin, the Midlands, the Mid-East and the North East regions which will see us delivering 61 per cent of the national Housing First programme.”

According to Mr Doyle, the main challenge in rolling out Housing First model is the lack of available one-bedroom homes across cities and towns in Ireland.

“That is why we are trying to play a more active role in supplying those homes directly with funding from the local authorities and the Department of Housing,” he said.

Nationally, the Peter McVerry Trust hope to deliver the 210 units across Ireland through construction, leasing, re-use of empty buildings and acquisition.

In Cork, the charity is aiming to grow its housing delivery through a combination of long-term leasing, acquisition and schemes like the repair and lease scheme which targets long term vacant homes.

The construction projects will deliver new social housing units to different locations, with work on construction projects set to begin within the next 12 months.

“We want to ensure we create high-quality homes that are sustainable in both design and location.

“Our goal is to deliver several small-scale projects, scattered across cities and large towns, to avoid large concentration in any one community,” added Pat Doyle.