Hopes US President-elect Joe Biden will visit Cork

County Mayor Mary Linehan Foley has said she was eager to invite President-elect Joe Biden to Cork County in the near future, but said she understood he would most likely have to visit Mayo and Louth first, where he has ancestral connections.

Speaking at a Cork Council meeting this week, Mrs Linehan Foley said: “I’d like to congratulate the President-elect, Joe Biden, who will the 46th President of the United States, and I would be hoping to send out an invitation for him to visit Cork County for sure, after visiting his Mayo and Louth of course, which will come first.”

The County Mayor said the President-elect had a tough job ahead of him and she wished him the very best of luck with it.

“The work ahead of him is vast, as we all know and as he said himself he is doing this for the soul of America. So I want to say a big fair play to Joe Biden and wish him the best of luck, we are all happy.”

The Independent Councillor went on to congratulate the 46th Vice President of America Kamala Harris.

“I am thrilled for the first female Vice President Kamala Harris, who is shattering glass ceilings and norms around the world about what leadership looks at.

“She is the first woman Vice President candidate selected since 2008 and for the first time in 231 years, the new Vice President of the United States of America will be a South Asian woman who is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.

“Today is a win for girls and women everywhere and it just shows there are no limits to what they can achieve. I’m very proud as the County Mayor of Cork for my daughters and granddaughters to see this piece of history be made.”