Cork economist backs Joe Biden to take US presidential election before any potential recount

AN economist at University College Cork has said that Joe Biden is set to win the election as the world waits for the results from the final few states.

“If he gets Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada, that gives him exactly 270 and he won’t need Pennsylvania,” said Declan Jordan.

“It’s clearer for him at this stage.” With Pennsylvania expected to be the last state to confirm their results, Mr Jordan said that Biden may already be in before those results are finalised.

However, he said that Wisconsin may go to a recount.

“Pennsylvania is the furthest behind. But I think Biden won’t need it in the end, but that’s the one that is going to take the longest time.

“One issue would be a recount in Wisconsin because a recount in Wisconsin could happen at just one percent.

“But I don’t think it will affect the outcome. I think Biden will take Pennsylvania so by the time a recount in Wisconsin is looked at, Biden will be over 270.”

The fate of the US presidency hung in the balance last night as Donald Trump and Joe Biden fight for battleground states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin, but hundreds of thousands of votes were outstanding in Pennsylvania.

Mr Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president plans to request a recount in Wisconsin, where a gap of less than 1 percentage point means the trailing candidate can force a review.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mick Barry TD raised the issue of Donald Trump's announcement of his desire to go to the US Supreme Court to stop the counting of ballots.

“I support the call of the Socialist Alternative Organisation in the United States for mass demonstrations and civil disobedience if Trumps tries to steal it,” he said.

Mr Barry, who was born in the US noted “mutterings from some Trump supporters” in the Dáil before he called on the Taoiseach if he would support the call for mass demonstrations.

“America and the United States is one of the oldest democracies in the world,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“It’s always managed its elections in a peaceful and democratic way and I have no doubt that that will be the case on this occasion again, but I think we shouldn’t jump to conclusions.”