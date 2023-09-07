Exciting time for Cork family as they open new café - their latest food venture

I ARRIVED to the new premises of The Wholey Ground the Monday before they were ready to open - just as they were pulling down the awning of the previous proprietor, Jack Doyle’s.

The teal paint was being applied to the building facade on Midleton Street, and that familiar fresh smell we associate with new chapters was wafting through the Cobh air. Much of the Meaney family were present.

“It’ll be a café mainly but we’re going to have a pizza oven down the back too,” said Dave Meaney, who is managing the café.

The Wholey Ground is a family affair, pictured are Mick, Dave, Mike and Jack Meaney.

Dave is the son of Mick and Sarah Meaney who are behind The Nutcase Food Company. Dave is also Mike Meaney’s brother, who is the man behind Rush Pizza.

“Do you want to buy a TV?” Mike asked jokingly.

“The place is full of TVs from the previous owner and we don’t know what to do with them. About 10 of them, I’d say!”

They plan to keep one or two but they’re not going for the sports bar theme. With all the space, the plan is for it to be a café from 8am to 3pm, with a later sitting of pizza and wine in the evenings. That’s the plan ultimately, but it will take some time to execute.

When I visited again on Wednesday, August 23, it was opening day, and the rain was bucketing down over Cobh.

“A perfect day to open a café! Come inside, drink coffee and eat cake all day!” Mike said with a smile.

“It was a late one last night,” Mick (father of the family) explained to me.

“We were here till 2am doing the final few bits and bobs, scraping paint off the floorboards and all sorts, so we’re a bit knackered, but sure, we knew this is how it would be!

At least we’re open now and we’ve done it!

Busy at work in The Wholey Ground, in Cobh. Pictures: Richard Gordon

For what was suggested to be a soft opening, it certainly didn’t feel that way. I spent an hour there and the queue didn’t stop as takeaways were being pumped out. The people of Cobh really turned out and supported this local family venture.

Do all these people work and live nearby? I ask.

“Ya, I’d say so,” said Sarah (mother of the family). “Sure, we’ve had the coffee truck up above near the gym for months so people knew this was coming, and they’ve seen us working on it too. We’re unsure of whether we want to keep the truck or not, we’re thinking the clientele from the gym might be enough to keep it going, we’ll see. They’ll be fighting over who has to work at the truck now because everyone will want to work here!”

The finishing touches give their new venue a sexy, glamourous feel, and it seems like all the expertise the Meaney family has garnered over the years will converge and flourish into this flagship locale.

Mick and Mike showed me the alcove near the back where the pizzeria will fit.

“There’s a hatch out the front that could be turned into a little takeaway pizza slice hatch,” said Mick, “and I’m thinking, with the schools nearby, a deal for the kids on a Friday, a nice big slice of pizza at a good price, and the parents could even pre-pay online.

Sure, I remember Fridays used to be the day when I’d get my 50 pence for a bag of chips and it was great!

"And I wouldn’t want to rip people off, no interest in that, all the people around here, we’re in the same boat, so on a Friday it would be great to do that for the kids,” said Mick.

The Wholey Ground cafe. Pictures: Richard Gordon

“When I worked for Cully & Sully, they’d ask me what the dream was, and I’ve always wanted my own restaurant,” said Mike. “Somewhere with an evening buzz and a nice seating area. We have the beer taps ready so I really want some beers and a nice wine menu too.”

Mike, who’s been running Rush Pizza for almost a year now, is primed and ready to start online takeaways also.

I asked Dave about the lunch menu as he was in the middle of a very busy coffee rush.

“We’re looking to get it up and running soon, I’m thinking sandwiches, maybe Reubens and spicy chicken sandwiches, high quality, quick assembly, think Sonny’s in the city, along those lines!”

They have two coffee grinders serving up Stone Valley and the Golden Bean, with a large selection of cakes too, many baked by Ellen Meaney.

And all that is without even mentioning The Nutcase Food Company, which is their mothership business, the one that started it all off.

“I remember I used to prep from home, make a few nut burgers the night before a market, cling film them, and bring 15 packets to the market to sell them,” Mick recalled.

They’ve come a long way and I see more growth in their future. It’s lovely to see a family working and strategising as a unit. Exciting times for the Meaney family and exciting times for Cobh.

For opening hours and updates, go to @thewholeyground.