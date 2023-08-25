Corkman’s debut novel gets into mind of killer

HUMAN behaviour and its ability and inability to change has been the focus of psychologists for centuries.

The question of what causes a person’s sudden emotion or characteristic to change, has been of intrigue to all. The impact of our behaviour on others can influence changes that may have devastating effects.

My new book, called Lyngate Woods, focuses on such changes in behaviour for the main character Rob, who feels he has been betrayed by previous girlfriends, who used him for greed and their own ambitions.

His search for a new life, when he moves to London, is difficult ,with reminders of the past. Eventually this reminder takes a dark turn, when a trigger point is reached and he begins a murderous campaign, which is vicious and disturbing.

Rob’s use of social media before and during murders shows a warning of the dangers we currently have, particularly with the development of new technology. Finding victims is easier now, getting away with it is more difficult. Although, our killer leaves a clue at all his murders.

It’s not just our main character where we see changes happen. The story sees the main detectives, Andy Martins and Charlotte Campbell, go through changes in their own life, and a surprise meeting between our killer and another character, Courtney, offers some hope of change.

On first reading, the story may be seen as a rampaging serial killer on a spree, fuelled by a hatred of women. This is too simplistic a view, which should be questioned.

Do we have a responsibility to be aware of our behaviour towards each other, and should we share some accountability for the results of our behaviour?

We live in times of higher crimes, higher costs of living, and global conflict. This has made us more inward and less likely to be as positive or welcoming to others.

In my book, the killer feels he is the receptive of selfish behaviour, without thoughts to his feelings. This interpretation leads him on the path of destruction, which has a terrifying impact on innocent victims and their families. And these are innocent victims, whether we believe that our killer was treated badly or not.

Rob’s ability to use social media to horrifying effect, sometimes during the murders, must also allow us to question the accountability of social media companies, to allow misuse of this technology to take place, without any recriminations on them. Even our hopeful Courtney is guilty of this.

The idea for Lyngate Woods came when I met someone who had moved to London, following years of despair living in a rundown area in Scotland. This person saw themselves falling into darkness, before managing to rescue themselves.

The conversations I had with this person brought up the questions of responsibility, accountability and support mechanisms that are in place, which may prevent impacts that brought the killer in my book and his victims to this place.

The book has many twists and turns, particularly later in Rob’s story and in his relationship with Courtney. There is no condoning our killer’s behaviour towards his victims and their families, but it is interesting to look at what brought our killer to this point.

******

I was born in Churchfield in the northside of Cork city. Growing up in the 1980s, when unemployment was high, I had ambitions to travel.

After leaving Cork in the 1990s, I moved to London, before embarking on a journey helping aid agencies in war-torn areas for several years.

I then travelled throughout Europe and the USA, mainly busking and playing in bars, enjoying the freedom that solo travelling gave me.

The experience has helped me to take a wider view of all situations, suggesting there is a cause to every action, and a cause can be questioned and potentially treated.

I eventually settled in Manchester where I completed a master’s degree in First World War Studies, focusing on the 16th (Irish) Division.

I always had a deep interest in true crime and crime fiction, and Lyngate Woods is my first book, which tells the story of Rob Hills, a serial killer, driven by hate from mistreatment by previous girlfriends.

The book also shows the impact modern technology has, to show the ease of reaching victims and vulnerable people.

Launching my literary career with this troubling, yet page-turning read, what truly sets this novel apart, I hope, is how I demonstrate the pervasive and scary potential of social media.

I hope this psychological thriller appeals to all those who are looking for something more menacing than a regular whodunnit.