Summer Soap, episode 6: Ali confronts priest about mystery photo

ALI dresses in a mint green collared dress and slings a cardigan over her shoulders. She leaves the house quietly, so as not to arouse suspicions.

She hasn’t been to Mass of her own volition since she made her first Communion, even then there was promise of a party. She hops on her bike and arrives early to St Columba’s and ensconces herself in the back pew.

She’s forgotten her bike lock in her attempts to subtly leave the house and hopes that your average early-morning Mass goer is too honest to steal a bike. Or that, at least, they don’t have two good hips and a desire to joy-ride one.

When the little altar boy rings the bells, she stands and watches Fr Eamon enter. He looks aloof now, turned out in heavy, green robes and a serious expression. Ali pats her cardigan pocket to make sure the old black-and-white picture is still safely stowed.

******

“The Mass is ended. Go in peace to love and serve the lord.”

“Thanks be to God,” Ali mutters. When she was in infants, she used to think that the whole congregation said that in unison (by accident) because they were all so happy that Mass was over.

Ali waits outside the back of the church while Fr Eamon shakes hands with his parishioners and enquires about sick spouses, recent bereavements and Mass intentions. After 45 minutes, she loses patience and approaches the priest herself.

“Fr Eamon. I’m Ali, Gerry O’Neill’s granddaughter. We met at the community hall on Saturday.”

“Peace be with you, Ali.”

“Eh. You too, Father.” Calling him father is making her feel nauseous. What else can I say? Peace be with you too, priest?

“I was hoping we could have a word,” Ali says.

“Would you like to go to the confessional?” Fr Eamon replies.

“No.” Ali pats her pocket again and tries to keep the frustration from her voice. “I don’t want confession, I just want to sit and talk.”

“Alright. In that case, let me get out of these vestments and I’ll meet you in the parish hall.”

******

The priest comes out with a pot of tea, two blue Wedgewood teacups and saucers and a matching plate of custard creams.

“I’m sorry I haven’t any chocolate biscuits. I had the Confirmation kids in here yesterday and they cleared me out.”

“I like custard creams.”

They sit in heavy silence for a few minutes while Ali conscientiously brews, pours and stirs milk into her tea.

“So, Ali, what would you like to discuss with me?”Fr Eamon set his teacup down on the starched tablecloth.

Ali decides to tell a kind of truth. “I’m very interested in my family history, so I was looking at the census records recently. When I was in the library I found a photo. The librarian thought that it might be you.” She reaches into her pocket and produces the old photo of her mam on the beach with a young man.

Fr Eamon looks at it closely, holding it carefully by the edges, and says,: “Well, I think that is me alright. I look like I’m only in my twenties. What year was it?”

Ali scrambles and blurts out the year before she was born, “1995, she thinks.”

He smiles then. “That could be about right. I went to the seminary that year.”

“Who’s the woman that you’re with?” Ali asks.

Fr Eamon looks up then and the smile leaves his face. “I’m surprised the library allowed you to borrow an original like this.”

“Mrs Murphy likes me. Do you recall who the woman is?”

“I’m afraid I don’t, Ali. It was a very long time ago.”

Ali stares at him and he doesn’t falter for a second. She lifts her teacup to her lips to stall for a second to compose herself, a second for him to come clean. The tea is already going cold.

“I think the woman is my mother, Lydia O’Neill. Did you know her?” Ali asks.

Fr Eamon’s eyes widen, and he brushes non-existent lint off his black jumper. Ali notices beads of sweat form around his temples, where there are more wiry grey hairs than she had originally noticed.

“In fact,” Ali continues, “I know that the woman in the picture is my mother. And you’ve already told me that you are the man. So, you must have known her.” Red flush climbs from the top of his collar to his sweaty hairline. “I was actually born the following year. My mother was so young. Crazy to think about, isn’t it?”

Fr Eamon stands up abruptly. “Would you like some water, Ali? I’m feeling very warm in here. I’ll turn the heat down. I’ll be back?”

Ali watches him hurry out of the room and sees the outline of the seat of his trousers on the chair across from her. She feels her eyes prick, and a single angry tear falls down her cheek before she gets up and walks out. She starts to laugh frantically.

Father Eamon. More like Daddy Eamo.