Fleeing war: Writing became my safe space

‘ YOU Don’t Know What War Is’, the memoir of Yeva Skalietska, told in diary form, describes a life utterly transformed by war.

I chat to her over Zoom. She is a relaxed interviewee, accustomed to the attention her work, and indeed her story, has garnered in recent months. Her memoir is a Sunday Times Book of the Year and has been shortlisted for the Children’s Book of the Year.

She explains that she didn’t keep a diary before war broke out. She was too busy enjoying her peaceful, happy life, living with her grandmother Iryna, in an apartment on the outskirts of Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine.

“I attended a wonderful school. I loved maths, history, English and German – I was a great student.

We had a big swimming pool in school where I loved to swim. I attended a music school in the afternoons where I sang and danced and painted.

The early entries in the book provide a snapshot of this happy childhood, punctuated by parties, games and gatherings, just miles from the Russian border.

This all changed dramatically in February 2022. She details those first 12 days with devastating immediacy, when she first experienced the terrifying sound of nearby shelling and had to take shelter in a damp basement.

She turned to writing to process the unimaginable.

“It became my safe place, where I could hide myself and talk to myself. I couldn’t understand or believe what was happening. It is unimaginable until you experience it.”

These descriptive and reflective diary entries are accompanied by photographs of Yeva, taken by her grandmother, alongside snippets of her Whatsapp conversations with friends from school in Ukraine. It is all hauntingly relatable.

The book also includes daily headlines from around the world and three beautifully detailed maps (by Kharkiv-native Olga Shtonda) which help the reader track Yeva and her grandmother’s journey through Budapest and on to Dublin.

The harrowing events that led to the final publication of this book are reminiscent of a world most of us have assigned to the past.

“When we were evacuating I met a Channel 4 journalist and I told him about my diary. I featured on their news programme. We didn’t want to leave home but when we heard the school was closing we knew we had to go. We called the journalist who brought us to a small train station.

We travelled to Hungary with them and they eventually helped to find myself and my grandmother a host family in Dublin.

Gary and Catherine, who hosted Yeva and her grandmother, work as teachers in Dublin. The Ukrainian family is now settled in their own accommodation. Yeva is starting third year in secondary school in September, at a younger age than most.

“I have caught up on the programme now. Subjects are easier here than in Ukraine.

“Ireland is a wonderful country with wonderful people and I love nature here, the parks and the sea. It’s strange to have a uniform however and strange to be in a school with only girls.”

Her ambitious nature is unchanged and she plans to use her time in Ireland to achieve what is best for her family and her country.

“I can’t help Ukraine now but I want to study here and get an education in order to do something to help Ukraine.

My country is very beautiful too. My city is a beautiful city with many parks and cultural centres. Before the war, they opened a wonderful zoo. I loved to spend time there in the dolphin area.

Yeva wrote the book in Russian and it has been excellently translated into English. She says her Irish friends haven’t read it yet but have been kind and welcoming to her.

Her philosophy throughout our conversation is wise and simple.

“People have to understand that the most important thing of all is life, to protect life. We can earn everything else. We can earn money, gather possessions, but you can’t earn life or faith or love. We should all be free to live in peace.”

Yeva also relies on her faith in God which she believes makes miracles.

When asked why she continued to write, Yeva explains that her work contains an important message for everyone but most importantly for adults.

“I wanted to show adults that us children need to live in peace. Wherever we are in the world, we need that, to live in peace. I also wanted to share a message of hope to support other people experiencing war. A hope that this nightmare will end some day and that anything is possible.”

Yeva hopes that her work will help adults to think about the consequences of their actions on children, on the future, because they are the future.

You Don’t Know What War Is published in association with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with a foreword by Michael Morpurgo Yeva Skalietska will appear at the West Cork Literary Festival tomorrow, Saturday July 8 at 5pm in Bantry Library.