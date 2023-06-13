Calling all Cork primary schools... share your photos and news in our special summer KidzZone supplement

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 10:34Calling all Cork primary schools... share your photos and news in our special summer KidzZone supplementIt's that time of year again when we are planning our special KidzZone supplement. We want schools to send us your news and photos from the last term. Tell us about the highlights of 2023. Munster Rugby players Alex Kendellen and Peter O'Mahony brought the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy to St Anthony's BNS, Ballinlough this month. National school pupils at Ballintemple NS, Crab Lane, Scoil Bhride, Eglantine Girls National School, Gaelscoil na Duglaise, Douglas and St Anthony's BNS Ballinlough got to see the trophy and chat to the visiting players this week. Picture; Larry Cummins More in this section My Weekend: Every day is rich, magnificent and beautiful Chasing the Fairy: Absinthe and Art tours at Cork city distillery Cork woman: I went to art college, aged 59 and fulfilled my life-long dream kidzzoneLoving Italian life, but author William Wall’s feet are ‘firmly planted in Cork’READ NOW