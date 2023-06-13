Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 10:34

Calling all Cork primary schools... share your photos and news in our special summer KidzZone supplement

It's that time of year again when we are planning our special KidzZone supplement. We want schools to send us your news and photos from the last term. Tell us about the highlights of 2023.
Munster Rugby players Alex Kendellen and Peter O'Mahony brought the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy to St Anthony's BNS, Ballinlough this month. National school pupils at Ballintemple NS, Crab Lane, Scoil Bhride, Eglantine Girls National School, Gaelscoil na Duglaise, Douglas and St Anthony's BNS Ballinlough got to see the trophy and chat to the visiting players this week. Picture; Larry Cummins

