Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 14:14

Cork-based artist will be collecting 200 hand casts at STAMP festival this weekend

Cork-based artist Seiko Hayase is collecting hand casts at STAMP Festival, from May 19 to 21, in Cork city, and making sculptures for her upcoming solo exhibition
Artist Seiko Hayase, who lives in County Cork.

TELL us about yourself;

I’m a Japanese visual artist based in Mallow since 2018, I’ve been working at Sample-Studios and National Sculpture Factory since 2020.

My art practice theme is called ‘World In Between’, where I’m researching how to explore emotions and how to share to audience with art.

Art is my tool to communicate with audience and society, I’m trying to develop my tools unbound from art form or material.

Where were you born?

I was born in Shiga, Japan. West of Honshu island.

Where do you live?

I’m living near Mallow. In the middle of nowhere. There’s great green fields.

Family?

I’m living with Simon, my partner, and my cat. I also have my Japanese family in Japan and my French family in France.

Best friend?

Simon Picard, if he agrees.

Earliest childhood memory?

I always loved to make something. Drawing, sculptures, from things in the house. It’s continuing until now.

Person you most admire?

All artists who have shining eyes when making their work. Aideen Barry is one who has these eyes always.

Person who most irritates you?

Um, ah! A person threw a Heineken bin on me when I was driving my bicycle before! Don’t do that! Um!

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Trans-siberian Express. Ten days in a train across all Siberia. With my cat.

Favourite TV programme?

A Japanese show called Furuhata Ninzaburou. It’s a bit like a Japanese version of Columbo.

Favourite radio show?

Cork Community Radio.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Kara-age, Onigiri, Takoyaki

Favourite restaurant?

Miyazaki!!! (Cork)

Last book you read?

I’m reading now Gikeiki - by Kou Machida.

Best book you read?

Twins of the planetarium - by Ishii Shinzi.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Himitsu Girl’s Top Secret - Zazen Boys.

Favourite song?

Creepy Parade, by Brian Leach.

One person you would like to see in concert?

It’s hard to decide on this one but... Naked Lungs, an Irish band that I met in K-Fest last year. It was super cool.

Do you have a pet?

My boss, Chouquette (white Japanese cat).

Morning person or night owl?

These days, morning!

Your proudest moment?

When I was told: “Nice hair colour!” And when I chat with the audience in front of my work.

Spendthrift or saver?

My private bank account - saver.

My professional bank account - spendthrift.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

I’m not sure exactly... but in the summer the drinking water smells like cow dung at my house... maybe only my imagination... Right?

What makes you happy?

Exploring ideas from my brain, it’s like a letter. And I send it to the audience.

Like a feeling of a letter posted from another country.

How would you like to be remembered?

I hope people think: ”She looks like... Thinking as a Cat and moving as a Dog... Blue hair, Japanese, her name is Seiko, same as the watches. She’s based in Mallow and works as an art woker. Since she was kid, she could run fast. She has been playing baseball and guitar nearly 20 years but it looks like her guitar skills are still the same as 20 years ago... let’s chat with her.” I hope that will be the impression I leave.

What else are you up to at the moment?

BASEBALL!!!! Please check Renegades Cork! We’re training a lot and we have lovely teams! We are at three wins / zero defeats so far in this year’s national baseball tournament!

Mahjong!!! It’s a Japanese board game. This summer there will be the first Irish tournament in Cork!

ABOUT STAMP

Booking is now open for STAMP Festival of Creativity from May 19 to 21, at The Counting House, the former Beamish & Crawford site in South Main Street, Cork city.

STAMP invites people of all ages to come, explore your own creativity, and gain a new insight into Cork’s cultural vibrancy

The event is organised by benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios.

The jam-packed weekend will include more than 50 free and ticketed art, design and craft events, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, and market, all in one extraordinary venue - The Counting House, in the heart of Cork city.

For a full line up see www.stampcork.ie

ABOUT SPROUTING HANDS - AN UPCOMING EXHIBITION

‘Sprouting Hands’ forms artist Seiko Hayase’s solo exhibition, Individual Masses, which opens on July 6, 2023, at The Lord Mayor’s Pavilion in Fitzgerald’s Park, Cork.

For more on her work see https://www.seikohayase.art/

Person to Person: It’s all go at the minute but I wouldn’t have it any other way

