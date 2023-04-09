New series of Home Rescue: The Big Fix is back on our screens

Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

Sinead McCarthy

IF your house is dysfunctional and disorderly and in good need of a de-clutter and redesign - then fear not.

A new series of Home Rescue: The Big Fix starts on RTÉ2 on Thursday, April 13, at 9.30pm to offer you hints and inspiration.

Designer Dee Coleman replaces architect Róisin Murphy as host, alongside the returning builder Peter Finn, as six more houses are targeted for a spruce-up under the watchful eye of the experts.

In the first episode, Dee and Peter head to Ballybrack in south Dublin, where Luke and Amy Martin share the house where Luke grew up, with their kids Summer and Beau James.

But what should be their forever home still feels like someone else’s. With Luke working long days at his tattoo parlour and Amy doing the books and raising the kids at home, time has always been against them.

With a poor lay-out and limited storage, their house is barely fit for purpose, but the real reason things haven’t moved on are bittersweet memories of Luke’s late mother and brother. Unwilling to sweep away the legacy of the past, the couple have never managed to reclaim the house for themselves.

In Dee’s very first Home Rescue, she sets out to create a properly functioning kitchen, but her ambitious design for the rest of the house creates headaches for Peter and the crew. 

They’re tasked with everything from floors, wall paneling and storage, to a bespoke headboard and a new access hatch to the attic – currently located in the ceiling of their son’s bedroom!

With no space in the garden, the clutterbusters decamp to the local community hall for a monumental sorting job.

While Amy rises to the challenge, Luke is less dynamic when it comes to his extensive collection of check shirts and guitars in various states of playability.

