There's a Cork 'flavour' to this week's Food Matters TV series

It’s an episode all about following the seasons - presenter Michael Kelly says if we truly want to make a difference in sustainability, this is one area we need to improve on.
Kelly starts off by talking to Sexton, food writer and researcher, about the history with food here in Ireland and how we once managed to follow the seasons pre-famine and make the best use of food during the hungry gap.
The presenter also heads to the world-renowned cookery school of Ballymaloe to chat to chef and food lecturer O’Connell about the importance of eating seasonally when it comes to chefs, their food and cooking.
He also takes a trip to Dublin to meet lecturer Dr. Máirtín Mac Con Ionmaire who was awarded Ireland’s first PhD in food history.
Then we land back in Waterford to GROW HQ, where Kelly gets to sit down for a real seasonal meal, and according to the head chef JB - if it’s not in season... it’s not on the menu.
To finish the episode, Kelly heads to Kerry to talk to Lisa Fingleton about a very interesting challenge based around seasonal and local food called the 30-day food challenge, where Lisa can only eat ingredients that come from Ireland.