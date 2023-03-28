Do any Cork homes feature in the final heat of Home of the Year?

Home Of The Year, RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Two Dublin properties and an Antrim abode feature in the final heat tonight ahead of next week’s final, in a series that has, sadly, rarely ventured into the Rebel County.

The Antrim home is owned by Rob and Janice McConnell - an architectural new-build on the coast with rich woodland and stunning sea views.

They wanted their modern home to fit in with its surroundings and decided to make it a single storey and use natural materials.

Donna McGrath and Mark Rusk live with their three girls in South Co. Dublin.

When the couple bought the site in 2015, they wanted to build a home that was light-filled with a strong connection between inside and outside.

To achieve this, they used floor to ceiling windows, a double height light well and lots of different types of wood.

Ella de Guzman and Stephen Ryan live in an 1800s home in Dublin city centre.

The couple bought it in 2011 and took on a huge renovation project. The Georgian home had originally been broken into a number of flats so they set about turning it back into a single dwelling property.

Also on TV tonight...

Murder In Mayfair, BBC2, 9pm

In 2008, 23-year-old Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen was killed in a flat near Mayfair. Hours after her death, the only suspect Farouk Abdulhak, the son of one of Yemen’s richest and most powerful men, fled the UK to Yemen.

Martine and Farouk were classmates at Regent’s Business School in London.

After celebrating end-of-term exams, she was last seen leaving the Maddox nightclub in Mayfair with him.

While Farouk has never returned to the UK to face questioning, reporter Nawal Al-Maghafi seeks answers.

She uncovers how money, political power and Yemeni law protected Farouk, and travels to Norway to meet Martine’s father Odd Petter Magnussen, who has spent 15 years fighting for justice.

Oti Mabuse embarks on a DNA Journey on ITV1

DNA Journey, ITV, 9pm

The next duo to research their ancestry using a mix of genealogy and DNA testing are sisters and Strictly Come Dancing stars Oti and Motsi Mabuse.

They head for their homeland of South Africa, where they uncover ancestral ties with an African royal family and a World War II hero.

Oti and Motsi are also stunned to find they carry a marker directly linking them to South Africa’s original people, the San tribe, which in turn connects them to luminaries former president Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Love Your Garden For Less, ITV1, regions vary

In this special edition, Alan Titchmarsh and the team demonstrate how to save money when embarking on a garden makeover.