My Weekend: I teach youths aerial, walking globe, juggling and more circus skills!

Originally I got involved in Circus by dropping in to open sessions to jump around on a crash mat but eventually got more involved in the community cabarets and in 2018 began teaching adults.
I often joke I’m a ‘professional messer’ as my job is so fun and I get to teach such a variety of skills to people from all over and all ages.
Currently I am working with our teen class in preparation for the Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade.
Does work creep into your weekend at all?
We teach lots of different skills like aerial, walking globe, juggling and whatever the kids are interested in really.
On Sunday’s I usually join the Open sessions for our members to do a bit of my own training.
Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?
The Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Friday, March 17, at 1pm, on the familiar route from South Mall to Merchants Quay.
The 2023 Festival will see Cork’s largest parade ever.
The feast of colour and pageantry will feature more than 3,500 participants in 55 groups, to a theme of “A Century of Stories”.