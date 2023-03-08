Careers in Cork: GAA injury changed my career path

ADAM Peerbux works with EIL Intercultural Learning, a Cork-based educational charity on Washington Street in the city,

They provide and facilitate opportunities for people to engage in intercultural learning via a range of cultural immersion programmes for more than 1,000 people each year.

Adam manages the Global Citizenship Department, which oversees the flagship outbound programme ‘Eil Explore’, which offers Irish citizens a fully funded scholarship programme to experience one of the cultural immersion programmes.

In the Beginning

‘My journey to my career path has been an indirect route, but I am so glad I am here and also proud of the other experiences I have knocked up to get to this point.

“I was always passionate about social justice issues and working with people, but all I wanted to do was leave school desperately in my teenage years and concentrate on sports.

“I was set on doing a stereotypical GAA player’s job and was hoping to join An Garda Síochána. I actually studied Criminology and Policing & Security Operations for a few years and this all coincided with the embargo on recruitment.

“In an unfortunate, or maybe fortunate, event, I had a serious enough injury playing a GAA match (I was playing a hurling match in Kerry of all places) that put my back out in four places with bulging discs leading to sciatica - I was bed bound for three months and had a lot of time wondering what I would do with my life now sports and the gardaí were off the table.

‘I knew I was good with people as I do love talking and felt I had good life experience to empathise while supporting people.

“Inspired by a great Youth Worker I had encountered in my mid-teens, I decided to go back to education and did an undergrad in Social Care in MTU Cork (CIT back in my day).

“During this time, one of my classmates had come back from a summer in India and had some amazing stories.

“Neasa Peters encouraged me to apply for a fully funded scholarship programme through the college’s Volunteer Abroad Programme and it was in late 2012 when I was first introduced to EIL.”

Adam Peerbux and Carla Carmody in the Colosseum in Rome in January

Changing Perspectives

“I won an opportunity to be fully funded whilst I travelled abroad and volunteered in a Women Empowerment project in Jaipur, Indi,a where I also got to work with some incredible young people as a youth leader in a community project, in the same community where I was working with the women,” said Adam.

“This was an amazing experience and such huge learning for me in terms of opening my eyes to social and global justice issues that had parallels to home back in Ireland.

“The biggest learning for me was gratitude and awareness of my own privileges.

"I am from a single-parent household of three children, council housing, social welfare income and some colourful stories to say the least, and relative to an Irish context, I would have been considered less fortunate and underprivileged - but I found myself all of a sudden privileged, at least in terms of opportunities.

“The people I met and lived with in India that summer were so incredible and rich in positivity that they inspired me to do more and take advantage of my privilege... they transformed my perspective and I went on to finish with a First in my undergrad and have since completed three post-grads in Business & Entrepreneurship, Mental Health and International Human Rights.”

“I stayed involved with EIL in a volunteer capacity for three years as I studied and worked as a Youth Worker with Foróige down in my home town of Glanmire.

“In 2016, I joined the EIL staff team and despite the hardships of the global pandemic and the huge impact that had on international travel, I count myself very fortunate to work each day with incredible people who challenge themselves to develop their own self and then engage proactively in global citizenship.”

The EIL Intercultural Learning staff and board meeting in January, in the EIL Ireland HQ on Washington Street, Cork. Back, Richard Nixon, Aleksandra Ananica, Therese Casey, Niamh Hill (Chairperson of EIL Board), Neil O’Mahony, Helena Hyde, Andrew Choe, Laila Dajani, Paul Conway, Andrew Ormsby, Celine Quinn, Julia Iacob, Rachel McCourt. Front, Santo Leung, Antoinette O’Sullivan, Kevin Hickey (CEO of EIL), Adam Peerbux, Fiona O’Leary, Lisa Tetteh, Mary Watson.

The Best part of my Work

Adam says: “I am incredibly lucky to meet some incredible people from all walks of life and engage with them through an evolving learning process that transforms their lives, from personal development, interpersonal skills and inspiring global consciousness in terms of being an active global citizen.”

Day-to-Day Routine

“I manage the Global Citizenship Department which oversees two integral parts of EIL’s DNA - EIL Explore and the volunteer network here in Ireland.

“The role I have is very emotionally engaging as I am working with people, getting to know them, trying to put in support where needed, and engaging them with the educational content that will support their learning throughout the programme and beyond.

“We have people from all over the world - Irish, Japanese, Mexican, Ghanaian, Australian, American, Malaysian - we also have people who are unfortunately labelled as ‘stateless’ who have been participants of our programmes.

“We have everyday people trying their best to invoke and inspire positive changes within their communities, and some have gone on to do this at national and international levels, with a few high-profile past participants with the likes of broadcaster Donie O’Sullivan and influencer Roz Purcell.’

Unwinding

‘GAA, boxing, soccer and sports in general are still huge parts of my life, and although the playing career was cut short, I am very involved in coaching and development, which does take up a lot of my time in the evenings and weekends,” says Adam.

“I am currently involved in coaching Cork Minor LGFA, Glanmire GAA and UCC.

“Outside of that, I am still involved in mental health support initiatives and currently the Chairperson of SAFE (Suicide Awareness For Everyone) in Glanmire, and I do diversity and inclusion programmes with schools and community groups.”

Blazing through the Weekend

“If I am not on the side line or in the stands at a GAA match, we could be at a boxing hall around the county or country with the two kids watching them fight.

“we have a potential Olympian in the house with Alex Carmody, who is already a three-time county, provincial and national champion as well as coming back as best overall boxer last November after winning a European competition in Poland.

“I love to spend time with my family and friends and am fond of the arts with a keen interest in music.”

Shout-Outs

“I work with an incredible team who are all dedicated with a great work ethic as well as a never-ending supply of great craic,” says Adam.

“With so many names past and current to name, it would be hard to mention just one, but one name that is synonymous to all these people is Kevin Hickey, our CEO of this amazing organisation, who has been at the forefront and driving everything EIL has achieved since 1989.

“Kevin’s passion is shared in our mission in enriching lives through intercultural learning and he deserves a big shout-out.

“The local partners we work with are amazing too and I should really say a huge thank you to all the staff, with a special nod to Foróige’s Bryan Gavin, YMCA’s TJ Hourihan, MTU Cork’s Aoife Kelliher, University of Galway’s Lorraine Tansey and the inspiring duo in Don O’Leary and Rachel Lucey of Cork Life Centre, who nurture and support the young people we work with every day.”

Ambitions for the Future

Adam says: “For me, it is simply wanting to make a difference in the life of each and every individual who participates in our programmes.

“EIL is providing some incredible opportunities for people to transform themselves and I would love to see more and more people become aware of what and who we are, and to have more people access and benefit from the fully funded Explore awards.”

My side hustles…

“I suppose to win a few championships with the teams I am involved with and keep the family safe and happy.”