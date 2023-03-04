Recipe: Save your dough, with this tasty homemade pizza - costs just €5 per person

SATURDAY nights are made for pizza! But with most of us tightening our belts as the cost of living continues to rise, going out for a weekend pizza is not the regular treat it once was!
For the pizza dough:
300g strong bread flour
7g sachet fast acting yeast
Good pinch of salt
200mls tepid water
1 tbsp olive oil
For topping:
150mls rustic tomato passata
8 thin slices pepperoni, torn
1 ball mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
4 tomatoes, thinly sliced
2 good handfuls baby spinach leaves, rinsed and dry
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Olive oil for drizzling
- For the pizza dough base, sift flour into a large bowl. Stir in yeast and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the tepid water and olive oil. Bring together with a wooden spoon.
- Turn dough out onto a floured board and make a ball. Knead for about five minutes till the dough is smooth and bouncy and starts to feel resistant to the stretching.
- Place in a lightly floured bowl and cover with a clean tea towel. Leave in a warm place for about an hour to allow dough to rise.
- Turn out the dough on a floured board and knead lightly. Split in half and roll each half out to a large thin circle. Drape a circle over a rolling pin and carefully transfer to a sheet of baking parchment. Repeat with remaining dough ball.
- Preheat oven to Gas 8 240C (220C for fan assisted ovens) Place two baking sheets large enough to take the pizzas in oven and heat for about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, top each pizza with some passata, spreading over dough with the back of a spoon.
- Scatter over the pepperoni pieces, then top with mozzarella and tomato slices
- Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Scatter over the oregano.
- Carefully remove hot baking trays from oven and lay pizzas on parchment on the trays. Return to oven and bake for 8-10 minutes till dough is golden and top is bubbling.
- When pizzas are almost ready, scatter over spinach leaves and return to oven for a moment to wilt the spinach.
- Serve in slices with spicy wedges and dipping sauces on the side.
75g best quality dark chocolate
300mls water
1 tsp cocoa powder
50g caster sugar
400g can black cherries, drained and juice reserved
150mls cream
1 ltr chocolate ice cream
- First make the chocolate sauce, Melt chocolate in a pan with half the water, cocoa powder and sugar. Stir smooth as it melts.
- Add remaining water then bring to bubbling and bubble till sauce is reduced, shiny and glossy. Remove from heat and reserve.
- Whip the cream thick.
- Layer the chocolate ice cream, with cherries and a little reserved juice in four Sundae glasses, drizzling chocolate sauce between layers.
- Finish with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
