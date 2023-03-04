Recipe: Save your dough, with this tasty homemade pizza - costs just €5 per person

SATURDAY nights are made for pizza! But with most of us tightening our belts as the cost of living continues to rise, going out for a weekend pizza is not the regular treat it once was!

So this weekend, I’m digging out my homemade pizza recipe for a pizza night in.

My main course recipe makes two large pizzas ideal for sharing. Serve some spicy wedges on the side with garlic mayo and tomato ketchup and you’ve got a great Saturday night supper. Fresh out of the oven, golden and bubbling, this pizza with fresh dough, loaded with tomato passata, pepperoni, mozzarella and spinach is a real treat.

The trick with homemade pizza is to get the right flour for the dough.

You can buy strong bread flour, but the real flour for pizza is ‘00’, which has a lot of gluten to make that dough stretchy and bouncy when risen. Most supermarkets stock this, labelled ‘00’ or as ‘pizza flour’. It’s not that expensive to buy and you’ll get the right result.

If you were dining out on pizza, chances are you’d choose something with ice cream for dessert. I’ve knocked up these Chocolate Cherry Sundaes, made with canned black cherries, good quality chocolate ice cream and my homemade chocolate sauce.

Loaded Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Spinach

Ingredients (Makes 2 large pizzas for sharing)

For the pizza dough:

300g strong bread flour

7g sachet fast acting yeast

Good pinch of salt

200mls tepid water

1 tbsp olive oil

For topping:

150mls rustic tomato passata

8 thin slices pepperoni, torn

1 ball mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced

4 tomatoes, thinly sliced

2 good handfuls baby spinach leaves, rinsed and dry

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil for drizzling

Method:

For the pizza dough base, sift flour into a large bowl. Stir in yeast and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the tepid water and olive oil. Bring together with a wooden spoon.

Turn dough out onto a floured board and make a ball. Knead for about five minutes till the dough is smooth and bouncy and starts to feel resistant to the stretching.

Place in a lightly floured bowl and cover with a clean tea towel. Leave in a warm place for about an hour to allow dough to rise.

Turn out the dough on a floured board and knead lightly. Split in half and roll each half out to a large thin circle. Drape a circle over a rolling pin and carefully transfer to a sheet of baking parchment. Repeat with remaining dough ball.

Preheat oven to Gas 8 240C (220C for fan assisted ovens) Place two baking sheets large enough to take the pizzas in oven and heat for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, top each pizza with some passata, spreading over dough with the back of a spoon.

Scatter over the pepperoni pieces, then top with mozzarella and tomato slices

Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Scatter over the oregano.

Carefully remove hot baking trays from oven and lay pizzas on parchment on the trays. Return to oven and bake for 8-10 minutes till dough is golden and top is bubbling.

When pizzas are almost ready, scatter over spinach leaves and return to oven for a moment to wilt the spinach.

Serve in slices with spicy wedges and dipping sauces on the side.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

For the Sauce:

75g best quality dark chocolate

300mls water

1 tsp cocoa powder

50g caster sugar

For the Sundaes:

400g can black cherries, drained and juice reserved

150mls cream

1 ltr chocolate ice cream

Method:

First make the chocolate sauce, Melt chocolate in a pan with half the water, cocoa powder and sugar. Stir smooth as it melts.

Add remaining water then bring to bubbling and bubble till sauce is reduced, shiny and glossy. Remove from heat and reserve.

Whip the cream thick.

Layer the chocolate ice cream, with cherries and a little reserved juice in four Sundae glasses, drizzling chocolate sauce between layers.

Finish with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.





PIZZA RECEIPT

00 Pizza flour €2

Fast acting dried yeast 8 x 7g sachet €3.95

Tomatoes x 6 pack €1

Pepperoni slices x 80g pack €2

Italian Rustica Tomato Passatta 690g €1.49.

Mozarella 125g pack 79c

Baby Spinach leaves 200g pack €1.15

Total: €12.38

CHERRY SUNDAES

Canned black cherries 425g €2.41.

Chocolate ice cream 1ltr tub €1.99

Cream 250mls €1.49

Chocolate 100g €1.99

Total: €7.88

GRAND TOTAL: €20.26