Recipe: Oat Chocolate and Banana Squares

"These oat squares are like a compromise when you feel like something sweet but you’re trying to make healthy choices," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"They are easy to make with the addition of banana for sweetness and dark chocolate chips for the wow factor. They are very pretty decorated with white chocolate. Served with caramelised banana they make a substantial dessert."
38g butter, softened
90g light brown soft sugar
60g maple syrup
1 medium eggs
1 medium banana
65g rolled oats
60g plain flour
45 gr toasted hazelnuts crushed
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
2tbsp cocoa powder, sifted
125g white chocolate, cut into cubes, plus 50g melted
- Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. Grease and line a 8 x 8 inch square tin with baking parchment.
- In a large bowl, mix the butter, sugar and honey, then stir in the eggs, followed by the oats. Sift over the flour, bicarbonate of soda, cocoa and chocolate; fold to combine.
- Pour into the tin and bake for 35 minutes, until cooked through.
- Leave to cool in the tin, drizzle over the melted chocolate. Allow to set, then cut into squares.
- Or serve with caramelised bananas.
3 Bananas, cut split lengthways and cut in one thirds
9 dried ready to eat figs cut in half
100 ml cream
60 gr sugar
20 gr butter
Splash brandy
- In a large frying pan, heat the sugar over a moderate heat.
- After about 1-2 minutes the sugar will start to caramelize around the edges of the pan.
- Swirl the pan to mix the caramel evenly, add bananas and butter and toss the pan to coat the bananas.
- Add a splash of brandy and carefully allow it to ignite to let the alcohol burn off. Or use a match.