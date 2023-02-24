Recipe: Oat Chocolate and Banana Squares

"These oat squares are like a compromise when you feel like something sweet but you’re trying to make healthy choices," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"They are easy to make with the addition of banana for sweetness and dark chocolate chips for the wow factor. They are very pretty decorated with white chocolate. Served with caramelised banana they make a substantial dessert."

Ingredients

38g butter, softened

90g light brown soft sugar

60g maple syrup

1 medium eggs

1 medium banana

65g rolled oats

60g plain flour

45 gr toasted hazelnuts crushed

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

2tbsp cocoa powder, sifted

125g white chocolate, cut into cubes, plus 50g melted

Method:

Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. Grease and line a 8 x 8 inch square tin with baking parchment.

In a large bowl, mix the butter, sugar and honey, then stir in the eggs, followed by the oats. Sift over the flour, bicarbonate of soda, cocoa and chocolate; fold to combine.

Pour into the tin and bake for 35 minutes, until cooked through.

Leave to cool in the tin, drizzle over the melted chocolate. Allow to set, then cut into squares.

Or serve with caramelised bananas.

Caramelised Bananas

3 Bananas, cut split lengthways and cut in one thirds

9 dried ready to eat figs cut in half

100 ml cream

60 gr sugar

20 gr butter

Splash brandy

Method:

In a large frying pan, heat the sugar over a moderate heat.

After about 1-2 minutes the sugar will start to caramelize around the edges of the pan.

Swirl the pan to mix the caramel evenly, add bananas and butter and toss the pan to coat the bananas.

Add a splash of brandy and carefully allow it to ignite to let the alcohol burn off. Or use a match.