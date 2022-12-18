Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Cork woman's skincare business set for TV show

A Cork woman who grows and dries her own plants to make skincare products features on Home Grown this Monday, Dec 19
Cork woman's skincare business set for TV show

PLANT BUSINESS: Réidín Beattie of Clonakilty

KITTY Scully travels to Clonakilty to meet Réidín Beattie, who grows and dries her own plants and uses them to make skincare products, in the final episode of the series Home Grown on RTÉ1 on Monday at 8pm.

Kitty also visits the extraordinary and dramatic Kells Bay Gardens in Co Kerry, well-known for its sub-tropical tree ferns, and heads to Kavanagh Christmas Trees Farm in Wicklow, where most of Ireland’s Christmas trees are grown, many of which are exported.

Also in the episode, Colm O’Driscoll visits Oldtown in County Dublin, where huge numbers of poinsettias are grown in glasshouses, timed to meet the seasonal demand.

The presenter also travels to Kilkenny, where Pat Fitzgerald of Beotanics has managed to grow wasabi in Ireland, which is a real achievement as it’s one of the hardest plants to grow.

His high-tech company is creating the next generation of super nutrient foods.

My passion for natural skincare

