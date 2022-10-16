Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Corkman set to feature in TV show 'How Long Will you Live?'

TV show How Long will You Live? continues this week 

IAIN Grant, 45, from Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, is a Data Analyst for Automation and Improvement.

But he himself is in need of improvement – as the next episode of How Long Will You Live? reveals on RTÉ1 on Tuesday, October 18at 8.30pm.

Living alone, Iain, originally of Scotland, finds it difficult to stick to a healthy eating routine and drinks more units of alcohol than recommended each week. His medical and fitness test results inspire him to take his health seriously and he embarks on a rigorous overhaul of his lifestyle.

