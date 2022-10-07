My lockdown gamble on creating romantic getaway in West Cork

A LIGHTBULB moment during the first of the Covid lockdowns has evolved into an exclusive romantic getaway in West Cork named Cupid’s Cottage.

Owner Noreen Murphy said: “I think we were all surprised during the lockdown just how much time we had on our hands all of a sudden, as it was a complete contrast to our normal very busy lives.”

With all of gardening and painting and decorating completed in her own home, it gave her the DIY bug and so she set her sights on transforming the former village shop in Kealkill, just outside Bantry, which she had purchased many years earlier.

Whilst contemplating how to repurpose the landmark building, Noreen decided to ditch convention and go bold with a capital B - and so Cupid’s Cottage was born.

The exterior at Cupid's Cottage.

Behind the bright orange exterior and new cedar-clad extension to the rear, lies a true feast for the eyes and senses, with stunning interiors where love is very much the theme.

In the open plan living room is a log burning stove, super-sized mustard velvet sofa, a jumbo TV to enjoy Netflix or You Tube, and a romantic zoned dining area.

One of the bedrooms at Cupid's Cottage.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom decorated in a style and standard one would associate with a five star boutique hotel in any major city.

The modern, well-equipped kitchen is ideal for cooking that romantic meal or indeed that pizza for a cosy night in.

Off of the kitchen is the sauna room, the real jewel in the crown of Cupid’s Cottage, here you will find a cedar-clad hot tub where filtered instant hot water fills the tub at the click of a button. Guests can jump straight in and enjoy this unique facility.

Since it opened its doors in May, the property has gardnered rave reviews on Airbnb and Booking.com for its cleanliness, décor and ambiance, plus it’s conveniently located across the road from a traditional Irish pub, J.C. Collins, where the trad music sessions are a big hit with visiting guests.

The house is a short distance from a wide choice of award-winning restaurants. There is also a wealth of choice of local attractions and world famous sites to take in nearby, including Gougane Barra, Glenngariff Woods, Garnish Island, Bantry House and Gardens.

“Little did I realise when I started, the amount of time the project would take, plus how much I learnt along,” said Noreen.

“Old buildings are the gift that keep on giving when it comes to unforeseen problems and headaches, but we stuck with it and the end result made all of the effort worth it.

“It has taught me new skills and most importantly resilience and a realisation, that we lose every gamble we don’t take.

“So, instead of overthinking things now and dwelling on the potential pitfalls, I find myself a lot more decisive and being proactive.

“Interior design was something I always had a passing interest in, having watched the many TV programmes on house transformations, and I had the perfect blank canvas in Cupid’s Cottage to implement those design ideas.

“Thankfully, it has paid off as almost everyone who has stayed in the cottage has commented positively on the décor and the cosy and intimate atmosphere it creates.

It's the little touches at Cupid's Cottage.

“Having used hot tubs myself during various breaks away, I was never fully comfortable having to soak in water that was cleaned by chlorine tablets from the previous users, so after researching how I could offer filtered, clean, instant hot water, I came across a Cork company that supplied a mechanism that heated the water at source.

“So, no waiting for the water in the hot tub to heat, just instant hot water at the click of a button.

“From feedback this is a major plus for people as, in this day and age, everyone is a bit more conscious of hygiene and expects the highest of standards.

“To date, we have had people from the USA, India, Europe, the UK and all over Ireland stay at Cupid’s Cottage and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, all highlighting how unique a place it is to stay.

“It really is the perfect location for that special day, be it an anniversary, a birthday, a night or weekend away from the stresses and strains of everyday life. Although only an hour from Cork city, it really transports you to a different world, be it with that special someone in your life or friends.”

Cupid’s Cottage sleeps four and is available to book on airbnb, booking.com or contact Noreen on 086 1721269.

www.cupidscottage.ie