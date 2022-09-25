Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Cork doctor on mission to help patient with Long Covid in new TV series

In the latest episode of 'How Long Will You Live' on RTÉ the Cork doctor meets a Long Covid sufferer
Cork doctor on mission to help patient with Long Covid in new TV series

Dr Phil with Steve Barrett in How Long Will You Live?

IT’S the newest chronic illness to baffle the medical world, so just how do you go about managing the symptoms of Long Covid?

That is the task facing Cork doctor Phil Kieran in the second episode of his new health series, How Long Will You Live on RTÉ1 on Tuesday at 8.30pm

Dr Phil meets Steve Barrett, 41, of Crusheen, near Ennis, Co. Clare, who is living with Long Covid symptoms and has lost fitness and strength.

Can the GP and his team find ways of improving his current health and increasing his life expectancy?

Being hospitalised with Covid-19 in January, 2022, had a devastating effect on Steve, who was previously fit and strong, He now struggles to do any exercise at all. He’s unemployed and cannot work due to extreme fatigue.

He desperately wants to improve his health, especially as he has a young son and now relies heavily on his wife to run the household.

Dr Phil meets him to fully understand his situation and try to find ways to help him. He undergoes medical and fitness tests and gets advice from team of health professionals.

Read More

Cork woman: I probably had 25 Long Covid symptoms at one point...

More in this section

Shirley Valentine... with a Cork twist is at the Opera House this weekend Shirley Valentine... with a Cork twist is at the Opera House this weekend
My Weekend: Looking forward to opening our doors for Culture Night My Weekend: Looking forward to opening our doors for Culture Night
Wedding of the Week: Cork couple married at  renowned church in Gougane Barra Wedding of the Week: Cork couple married at  renowned church in Gougane Barra
covid 19long covidtv
My Weekend: Whoever invented Friday nights deserves our gratitude

My Weekend: Whoever invented Friday nights deserves our gratitude

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more