Cork doctor on mission to help patient with Long Covid in new TV series

IT’S the newest chronic illness to baffle the medical world, so just how do you go about managing the symptoms of Long Covid?

That is the task facing Cork doctor Phil Kieran in the second episode of his new health series, How Long Will You Live on RTÉ1 on Tuesday at 8.30pm

Dr Phil meets Steve Barrett, 41, of Crusheen, near Ennis, Co. Clare, who is living with Long Covid symptoms and has lost fitness and strength.

Can the GP and his team find ways of improving his current health and increasing his life expectancy?

Being hospitalised with Covid-19 in January, 2022, had a devastating effect on Steve, who was previously fit and strong, He now struggles to do any exercise at all. He’s unemployed and cannot work due to extreme fatigue.

He desperately wants to improve his health, especially as he has a young son and now relies heavily on his wife to run the household.

Dr Phil meets him to fully understand his situation and try to find ways to help him. He undergoes medical and fitness tests and gets advice from team of health professionals.