10 of the best seaside pub grub spots in Cork

SETTLING in for a couple of hours of great food with a beautiful ocean view is a joy, and Cork truly is spoilt with its wealth of glorious coastline.

The food on offer must delight as much as the view - I’ve not travelled so far for a limp sandwich or a soggy salad! Thankfully, many others agree, serving up top quality restaurant standard food while keeping the traditional pub at its heart. A pub serves it community first and foremost after all, and that includes serving up quality food at reasonable prices.

If only this were a top twenty; for each one on this list there is at least one more I could have included, but them’s the breaks, and honestly, I’d happily spend my euros in any of them!

Arundel’s By The Pier, Ahakista, West Cork

Its idyllic location will immediately win you over; a beautiful coastal inlet, a sweeping lawn, quaint village, and, when the sun’s out, one of the loveliest places to be for sundowners.

Food wise, Arundel’s has been a mixed bag, but two years ago it was taken over by brothers Tom and Michael Moloney who have quickly realised the winning equation of great location, great hospitality and great food.

Local sourcing of fresh fish, meats and seasonal vegetables give a locavore feel to dishes plucked from all over the world as well as closer to home. Fish and chips, open crab sambos, to nduja spiked mussels and coconut curry with local summer veg can all be washed down with craft beers or a glass of something refreshing from a well curated wine menu.

www.arundelsbythepier.com

CUSH, Ballycotton

Head chef, Dan Guerin, may be young, but he’s ambitious, stamping his signature all over the menu with perfect dish after perfect dish flying off the pass. Walking into Cush, turn left for the restaurant or right for the bar; diners can choose to enjoy the food in either.

It’s nice for diners to choose between the more relaxed vibe of the bar or slightly more formal restaurant with its picture windows looking out over Ballycotton harbour and the lighthouse in the distance.

I’d hardly call this pub grub, but, like other entries in this list, it’s exciting to see what restaurant owners and chefs are conjuring up when reimagining what food served in a pub can be. Guerin’s food is about as far from limp chips and scampi from the deep freeze as you can get; with one of Cork’s busiest fishing harbours just a stone’s throw away, no-one would allow that kind of behaviour.

There is respect for the food served here: well sourced, spanking fresh ingredients - yes, including fish - cooked to classical perfection and with a modern edge: the Vadouvan-spiced langoustine bisque will remain in your taste memory long after you’ve hoovered it up!

www.cush.ie

Jacob’s Bar, Baltimore

The cluster of traditional pubs on the square overlooking Baltimore Harbour is a favourite haunt of locals and visitors alike. On good weather days it’s positively humming with craic and ceol. Catching a glass of something refreshing and cool is easy peasy, but there is one dish that is above all others: the seafood platters from Jacob’s Bar!

Jacob’s Bar is part of the Waterfront Hotel, the laid-back smaller brother to Lookout Restaurant with its large picture windows overlooking Baltimore Harbour. The seafood platters are available at both, but Jacob’s Bar is slightly easier on the pocket; Jolie Seafood Platter dishes up cold-in-the-shell prawns, mussels, crab and oyster for €25 with lashings of mayonnaise for dredging, brown bread and butter.

At the Lookout, an elevated version of the famous shellfish platter comes with fresh Baltimore lobster, Galley Head prawns, brown crab, Roaringwater Bay mussels and oysters from Sherkin Island for €70 per person, again with that mayonnaise, bread and butter, a choice of dessert or cheese board, tea or coffee.

Whichever you choose, prepare to be wowed for the presentation of these platters is well renowned!

www.waterfrontbaltimore.ie

Connolly’s of Leap, Leap, West Cork

Most famous as the rebellious haunt of rock and rollers everywhere proclaiming, “Beyond the Leap, Beyond the Law”, Connolly’s of Leap is earning the admiration of foodies everywhere for its understated but awesomely delicious wood-fired food that takes pride in throwing the rule book out the window.

Going with their gut when it comes to designing menus often means ignoring the usual dishes cropping up on pub grub menus (shed a tear for ill-made Thai Green Curries everywhere), instead putting up the challenge and asking everyone to come and play.

The menu is tight and leads off with inventive toppings on slowly fermented sourdough pizza bases blasted in the wood fired oven; the Kilmacabee, flavoured with local honey and a pun on the name of the local GAA club, is inspired. As is the crazy sounding Prawn Katsu Hotdog, Scotch Eggs (glad to see these beautiful bites slowly climbing into the Irish consciousness of stupidly delicious things to eat), or the house-made Sweet Potato Gnocchi with mushroom salsa and roasted cashews.

www.connollysofleap.com

Bunnyconnellan Coastal Restaurant, Myrtleville

It’s the “kitchen on the rocks” with stunning panoramic views across Myrtleville bay, and a long-time favourite place to grab a bite to eat, sip a nice cold G&T and take it all in.

Since March this year, a slight change in direction hopes to maximise this experience for customers by creating a more intimate dining experience - large, boisterous parties are out. It means that head chef, Adam Kavangh, and his team can focus on creating beautiful-looking plates of food that pay homage to their impressive list of local suppliers.

The multi-cultural dynamism of the kitchen team heavily influences the flavours and dishes that pepper the menu: braised beef rib and Thai red curry; a brightly citrus pomelo and tofu salad with roasted coconut, peanut and lime dressing; or the whipped feta, baba ghanoush, za’atar and house made pitta breads are just some of the dishes that hop around the globe. The exotic flavours pair perfectly with that Mediterranean-like vista - are we really still in Cork?

www.bunnyconnellan.ie

The Lifeboat Inn, Courtmacsherry

Owners David and Martin are building the restaurant of their dreams, working with great ingredients, selecting wonderful wines, and making the absolute most of their incredible harbourside location in the peaceful fishing village of Courtmacsherry.

It may seem a bit disingenuous to refer to this as pub grub, but The Lifeboat Inn is still very much a pub and a place of community in the village. It just so happens to have serious restaurant chops, with Martin in the kitchen revelling in the abundance of incredibly fresh fish and local produce literally on his doorstep.

Free range pork belly croquettes, scallops, local black pudding with a crispy hens’ eggs for starters, seafood platter, whole fresh fish on the bone, steak or classic fish and chips. All classic gastropub favourites delivered with high quality restaurant flair.

Diners have a choice of options of where to delight in Martin’s creations and David’s deft knowledge of fantastic wines: the surrounds of the old pub itself, the new covered courtyard created during lockdown, or (my choice if the weather is right), the garden across the road that takes in those beautiful Courtmacsherry views. After sunset, the twinkling festoon lights deliver a relaxed riviera vibe - perfect for keeping the wine flowing!

www.lifeboatinn.ie

The Bulman, Kinsale

There’s a reason why people return to The Bulman year after year. The stunning location overlooking Summercove, its picture-perfect façade, and, of course, the incredible food served inside. If you are a lover of oysters and enjoy eating them in vast quantities, and in as many ways as possible, this is the place to come.

Plump Oysterhaven oysters are piled high waiting to be shucked to order with the toppings of your choice. Taste a few naked first (the oysters that is, diners should definitely keep their clothes on!), to get a sense of their raw, delicate flavour, then choose whether to dress them with teriyaki or shallot vinaigrette; let them slip down easy in a Bloody Mary Rock Oyster shot, or enjoy them hot, topped with leek and Hegarty’s cheddar.

There is more to Bulman’s fare than just oysters, of course. Fresh fish and shellfish sit easily on the menu beside steaks and burgers, great vegetarian dishes, and good selections for kids too. Their ethos is on great local food sourced and cooked with integrity, allowing you to relax into your surrounds and enjoy the buzz of The Bulman.

www.thebulman.ie

Robert’s Cove Inn, Minane Bridge

It’s been an inn since 1891, and under the current ownership of John Paul Carroll, Roberts Cove Inn is making the most of all its prime assets, turning heads with a stunning seaside location, cutesy village setting, traditional interior, funky courtyard garden, and a food truck slinging seriously tasty food-on-the-go. It couldn’t be more picturesque!

Roberts Cove Inn takes inspiration from the beautiful location to serve up food that is simple - use the best of what’s local and seasonal to deliver up delicious tasting food.

It’s a popular spot for weddings and other special occasions, so, while that season is in full flow, at weekends the food truck takes over on Saturdays and Sunday from 1-7pm.

Fresh baked pizza, burgers, tacos, stacked home fries and more from the hatch. From the bar, staples such as fresh fish pie, scampi and hearty roasts form the backbone of a menu supported by specials where available. Worth the drive for a bite and time to take in that view!

www.robertscove.ie

Cronin’s Bar in Crosshaven. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Cronin’s Pub, Crosshaven

Nineteen months ago, Cronin’s Pub closed after falling victim to severe flooding not long after celebrating 50 years in business, and just after Denis and Caroline took over from Denis’ parents. Oh, not forgetting the pandemic as well. After a time that seemed to deliver blow after devastating blow, Denis and Caroline have repeatedly picked themselves up, dusted themselves down and carried on.

Over a year and a half later, after extensive and careful restoration of the building, they are back! Pints are being poured and food is back on the menu. Denis’s discerning eye as a well-seasoned chef and epicure means their delicious modern twists on pub grub is making a welcome return, to the delight of Crosshaven locals and visitors alike.

At the time of writing, Cronin’s was gently reopening, but should be well into the swing of things come August, rocking the summer vibes.

www.croninspub.ie

Seasalt Café and Deli, Cobh

OK, so this isn’t a pub, but Seasalt Café and Deli, sitting pretty on Cobh’s Victorian promenade, consistently wins praise for its delicious brunch and lunch dishes, cakes and bakes, all made fresh from scratch every single day.

Ballymaloe-trained chef, Jacquie O’Dea, is at the helm, bringing joyous and healthful food to all who stop by. The menu changes a lot as Jacquie continually looks to source the best quality, freshest ingredients she can.

These are dishes you know and love, but with a devilishly delicious twist: two-cheese and kimchi toastie; seriously luxurious burrata and bacon salad; even the full Irish comes with only the best of outdoor-reared pork sausages, rashers and organic eggs. Frankly, just drop me off and leave me forever with the beef brisket toastie with house made sauerkraut, melty cheddar and horseradish mayo.

And that’s before we even check out what slice of heavenly cake to have afterwards. Put a fork in me…

www.seasaltcobh.ie