My Weekend: Running De Barras is music to my ears

De Barras is a third-generation, family-run Irish pub and independent music venue in the beautiful seaside town of Clonakilty that has, for the last 40+ years, earned a musical pedigree and reputation that has travelled far beyond the confines of its West Cork home. Longstanding associations with Noel Redding (The Jimi Hendrix Experience), Paddy Keenan (The Bothy Band), Sharon Shannon, and folk artists Christy Moore and Roy Harper, have served as the cornerstones of this little venue’s worldwide renown as one of the finest music houses in Ireland. Musicians from all genres, generations, and nationalities have fed into the folk club’s magical history, with every performance seeming to weave itself into the brickwork of its worn, familiar walls.
This month, the venue welcomes a huge line-up of artists:
Friday, August 19 - Strange Angels (Jeff ward/Jerome Rimson/Les Sampson)
Saturday, August 20 - Runaway Retros
Sunday, August 21 - Gerron
Thursday, August 25 - Luka Bloom
Friday, August 26 - Limit 60 - EP Launch
Saturday, August 27 - The Black Apple Bastards
Sunday, August 28 - Dog Tail Soup
September 1 - John Spillane
