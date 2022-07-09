Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 06:00

Cork production company involved in new TV series 'The Summer Show'

In The Summer Show, Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey embark on a unique summer road trip, inviting others to explore also.
Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey feature in The Summer Show, a four-part series, which gets underway tomorrow on RTÉ One.

OVER the next four Sunday nights, in The Summer Show, Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey embark on a unique summer road trip, inviting others to explore also.

Aperture Media, a Cork-based television and creative video production company - set up by Ballincollig man Daniel Fleming, was among a number of companies who worked on the series.

Each week the show will follow the route of one of Ireland’s famed pilgrim paths. This series is an eclectic mix of stories from around the country showcasing Ireland’s natural beauty, heritage and biodiversity.

Over the four weeks, they retrace the footsteps of pilgrims through St. Kevin’s Way from Hollywood in Wicklow, to Glendalough. 

Derek visits Powerscourt while Nuala is also in Sligo to learn about a new bid for a Unesco World Heritage Site. They will be joined by host of celebrities, poets, historians, and wildlife experts as they inspire you to take a trip off the beaten track and reconnect with nature and take time slow down and recharge the batteries.

Nathan Carter heads to County Fermanagh to climb Ireland’s stairway to heaven and Mary McEvoy follows the footsteps of Queen Maeve, while David Brophy checks out an avian orchestra.

In episode one, Nuala and Derek are retracing the footsteps of generations of pilgrims through St. Kevin’s Way from the village of Hollywood in Wicklow, to the famous Monastic site of Glendalough. Nuala and Derek hear some intriguing stories about St. Kevin and Glendalough with folklorist Shane Lehane.

Nuala also visits the extraordinary megalithic sites of Carrowmore and Carrowkeel in County Sligo as they bid to become a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Derek visits Powerscourt gardens in County Wicklow, discovers Ireland’s longest flower bed and the benefits of foraging.

Broadcast Journalist Aedin Ni Thiarnaigh takes us to one of Ireland’s most unique landscapes ‘The Burren’ and explores the Hares Project and Burren farming methods.

Mary McEvoy also features in the very first episode and uses a 360 degree camera to follow the footsteps of Queen Maeve. 

Also in episode one the TV show heads to the Kingdom of Kerry in search of our native Red Deer and witness the re-introduction of the white-tailed Eagle with wildlife cinematographer Theo Jebb. Chart topper Nathan Carter meanwhile heads on his road trip to County Fermanagh to climb Ireland’s stairway to heaven.

Tomorrow, Sunday 10, 6.30 pm, RTÉ One

