There's so much to see at Bloom 2022... here's what to look out for if you are travelling from Cork

BLOOM is back this weekend at the 70-acre site in Phoenix Park, with 19 show gardens presenting some great design ideas for the garden, and nine postcard gardens also.

There is a nursery village with 16 plant nurseries, producing some wonderful plant displays out of doors, making for a much more spacious area. These creative collections are a plants person’s paradise, with all of those displayed labelled, making the task of purchasing them for one’s own garden much simpler!

Many show gardens reflect the growing need for more sustainability in gardening, with the Green cities Europe Garden designed by James Purdy, focusing on planting to promote a range of diverse habitats for wildlife and to support ecology, while also creating a pleasant place.

It brings together the main elements of a green space to create a sustainable garden which can also be adapted to suit public parks and outdoor areas in cites, towns and villages around the country.

Members of the public browsing the stands on the first day of the Bloom gardening festival in Phoenix Park on Thursday. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

An oval lawn area forms the central part of the garden with hard landscaping and a water rill detail defining the oval shape beautifully. The garden is enclosed with a beech hedge and Carpinus, Platanus and Amelanchier trees are included in the planting as well as yew topiary domes.

The herbaceous layer is made up of geraniums, salvia, astrantia, alchemilla and perovskia, with splashes of wildflower meadow throughout, most notably poppies and cornflowers, giving pops of colour. The oval shape is further reinforced with a raised oval water feature within the garden. A very elegant space indeed.

A Sustainable Forest Garden was the theme of Tunde Perry’s garden and it comprised growing a diversity of plants like small fruit trees, shrubs, berries, herbaceous plants, ground cover and climbing plants among a woodland setting. This will in turn help develop beneficial relationships among plants, increasing biodiversity and allowing nature and gardening to happen side by side.

Hugelkultur, the ancient tradition of building beds from dead logs and plant debris, is used to create naturalistic landforms, form different habitats, and create height change for growing different plants.

The plan for the Sustainable Dairy Farm Garden at this year’s Bord Bia Bloom, designed by Cork landscape designer Sean Russell,

Cork was well represented, with Sean Russell designing a Sustainable Dairy Farm Garden including features like milk churns, dry stone walls and rustic farm gates.

There are some inspiring urban style spaces also on display, with Alan Rudden producing An Urban Oasis which showcases urban style at its best. The garden centres on a seating area framed by a pergola, fireplace and reflective pool, and the garden is planted throughout with birch trees of different sizes which give height and enclosure.

These are under-planted with areas of foxglove, lychnis, ferns and grasses with some yew topiary balls for winter-time structure. There is a very restrained colour palate, producing a restful effect.

Andrew Christopher Dunne created a garden called ‘Hit Pause’ that reflects on our appreciation for gardens and outdoor spaces and how they are linked with our state of mind.

We were forced to reflect on this over the last two years. The space demonstrates some key principles of garden design, like using a simple palette of materials, repetition of materials and plants, and the use of colour, form and texture to create a harmonious space to sit in, relax, and enjoy.

There are feature gardens by Jane McCorkell and Nicole Haines that both provide great and practical ideas for the garden: Dividing the garden into different rooms to create different areas for dining, relaxing and working, and the clever use of storage to maximize on space and make your garden work for you.

In addition to the show gardens, postcard gardens and nursery village, there are 50 floral and botanical art displays, 130 retailers, over 80 food and drink producers, and in excess of 100 live talks, demonstrations and family-friendly activities over the five-day event. There is something for everyone.

Bloom in the Park opened on Thursday and will run until Monday, June 6.

There is a lot to take in, and it is great to see this event Back in Bloom, enjoy this bank holiday weekend getting some garden inspiration!