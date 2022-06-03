Sailor Eddie English takes part in 'My Weekend' ahead of Ocean to City Race where 500 rowers and paddlers will take to the sea

My name is Eddie English and I run SailCork in Cobh, along with my wife, Jo, and our team of instructors. We train people in sailing, powerboating, and navigation. I have been teaching since finishing college in UCC the guts of 50 years ago!
I grew up in Cobh, where all the family were into boating and sailing.
Our two children, Aisling and Eamonn, help out in the sailing school when not at college or school and we enjoy family trips on our yacht, Holy Grounder.
We get to most events in the harbour and the next big one is the Ocean to City race, part of Cork Harbour Festival on Saturday, June 4. I will be running the safety side of things on the day, with a great team of over 100 volunteers afloat and ashore. The race starts in Crosshaven with nearly 500 rowers and paddlers.