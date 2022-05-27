Cork couple: We fell in love with foster dog and couldn't give her away

MEET 10-year-old Lucy. This gorgeous husky terrier cross entered the lives of Vimal Kumar and his wife, Dr Lekha Menon Margassery, through the wonderful work of Cork D.A.W.G (Dog Action Welfare Group), a group founded in 2007.

Lucy and her owners feature in My Pet and Me.

D.A.W.G. is well known to pets and pet lovers alike in Cork city and county, as they rescue about 1,000 dogs a year. These abandoned and neglected beings are then taken care of at their dedicated dog sanctuary in Charleville, or are placed in the homes of voluntary fosterers around the county, who offer to take in the dogs while they’re waiting to find their forever homes.

Lucy, was rescued by Vimal Kumar and his wife, Dr Lekha Menon Margassery.

“We came to know about Cork D.A.W.G. and asked about the possibility of fostering a dog for two weeks,” says Vimal.

“We were about to welcome a terrier named Polly into our home but were asked by D.A.W.G. if we could foster Lucy instead.”

D.A.W.G. were keen to find a good home for Lucy at the time as she was recovering from a recent surgery, and needed a quiet, peaceful home to recover in.

“Lucy needed immediate help,” says Vimal, “and we were happy to help for the initial foster period of two weeks. However, after being with Lucy for the two weeks, it was too hard for us to let her go and so we decided to adopt.”

This is what they call a ‘failed foster’ in the pet rescuing world, and while it sounds negative, it’s a very positive, life-changing event for both the humans and animal involved.

Lucy was meant to be fostered by Vimal and Lekha, but they fell in love with her and decided to keep her on.

Now living with her adopted parents Vimal and Lekha in Cork city, Lucy is loving her settled life. According to Vimal, she loves nothing more than going for walks, running around the place, playing with her ball and rope toys, and finding hidden treats, especially any treats that have chicken in them.

In human years, Lucy is now around 60 and her birthdays are never forgotten. The couple celebrate her birthday every year with special birthday parties. Friends of Vimal, Lekha, and Lucy, are invited to celebrate with the trio at their home, where Lucy is treated to her favourite peanut butter and carrot cake.

Lucy out for a walk.

Vimal loves that Lucy “likes to stay close when she’s not sleeping or playing”.

He also loves the excited happy reception he and Lekha receive when they arrive home from work.

“One of my happiest memories with Lucy is the time she came back from the kennel after being there for nearly a month. She was so happy and excited to be home,” says Vimal.

Finding a kennel or pet sitter when they go on vacation or take long breaks is one of the most challenging aspects of being a pet owner, according to Vimal. It can take a lot of planning ahead.

“But it’s worth it because having a pet has definitely made our lives happier and it’s definitely made us more active than we’d normally be,’ says Vimal.

“Her readiness to play regardless of the time is something I love about her,” says Vimal.

“Lucy teaches me to keep going, even when I am not at my 100% best.”