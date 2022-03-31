If she can do it at 92, then what can you do?

THINK when you are electing your political representatives…have they got a concrete policy on Climate Change and if they haven’t, ask “Why haven’t they?”
THINK FOOD MILES: about what you eat and how many miles our food has to travel to get to us and really do we need that product? Are our expectations of what we should have compared to what is actually grown locally sustainable and realistic? One of her favourites is “Strawberries from Egypt in October!” So, eat local and seasonal and grow your own. NOTE: FOOD MILES
THINK about travel…do we need a car or can we take the bus or cycle
THINK where does our water come from? Other than the tap?
THINK about the energy you use in your home... can you turn off that unnecessary light, insulate your home, turn down the central heating, small changes always have an impact. If everyone did something it could slow down Climate Change but we will all suffer without positive action. We need to take note of the rising Earth temperature.