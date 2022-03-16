It is our first year taking part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade... the kids feel like celebrities they are so excited

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Sarah Connolly, I have pretty much grown up in the dance industry. As a kid competing almost every weekend, to being apart of the pantomimes year after year at the Cork Opera House. Not really knowing life without dance I decided to make it my career.

At the age of 16 I started studying dance full time for two years at ‘CSN’ college. At 18 I then wanted to further my education even more so I moved to Barcelona for three years, here I attended the Institute of Art Barcelona. I graduated with a First-Class Honours Degree.

After graduating from dance college in Barcelona, I moved back here to Ireland. Soon after I secured my dream contract at ‘The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin’ in their production of ‘Aladdin’ 2019, and then after that I was offered ‘The Little Mermaid’ 2021. With an amazing company beside me, I love every second of performing on the Gaiety stage.

In September 2021 I opened up my own dance school ‘Connolly Dance Studios’. I think it could possible be the proudest thing I have achieved. Teaching my students and watching them fill their eyes with the same dreams I had is such a rewarding feeling.

The school expanded quicker than I expected and I am so grateful for every single person who supports me and my dream!

I always had an amazing family and group of friends who I have got me to where I am today.

Where were you born?

I was born here in Cork.

Where do you live?

Originally from Glanmire I moved to Glenville with my partner a year and a half ago.

Some of Sarah's pupils, many of whom will be taking part in the Cork city St Patrick's Day Parade.

Family?

I have the most amazing family; both my parents Tom and Deirdre couldn’t be any more supportive. And I couldn’t have gotten anywhere with out them. And I would like to thank them for everything they have sacrificed for me over the years. I have the best two brothers Alan and Martin who I have constantly looked up to my whole life. They are the best role models. And not to forget my partner Dean O’Sullivan who I couldn’t be more grateful for constantly pushing me and supporting me.

Best friend?

My bestie all for different reasons Kacey Noonan is my day one bestie, we grew up together and struggle to be separated.

Gigi Davilez owns her own Personal Training Business “Gigis Energy” and honestly, I don’t think I could live without her. Our minds just think the same crazy ideas and are constantly on over drive!

Earliest childhood memory?

My earliest childhood memory is probably taking baby ballet classes in a school hall.

My Nan used to work for the school so I always felt like a little celebrity.

Person you most admire?

I admire a lot of people for a lot of reasons but one of my main ones is definitely my Mom. She’s always a step ahead of me. The older you get the more you realise how much they do for you. She’s a legend.

Person who most irritates you?

Honestly, I really don’t get irritated that easily so I’ll have to give that one a skip.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I absolutely loved Disney land. I’ve been twice and I would love to go again! Maybe this time at Christmas

Favourite TV programme?

My favourite TV programme has to be the old school ‘Hannah Montana’.

Favourite radio show?

I do love Classic Hits.

Your signature dish if cooking?

My Signature dish is probably omelette.

Favourite restaurant?

Definitely Nando’s.

Last book you read?

Good vibes, good life by Vex King.

Best book you read?

NOT a diet book by James Smith.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

UB40.

Favourite song?

Seasons of love, from the musical Rent and Higher Ground by UB40.

One person you would like to see in concert?

I would have loved to see Michael Jackson.

Do you have a pet?

Yes, I do I have a dog named Dasher.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person!!

Your proudest moment?

My proudest moment was probably after my first full week opened at Connolly Dance Studios.

Or else when we finally got back on stage after the pandemic. That first performance was amazing.

Spendthrift or saver?

I think a bit of both.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

More social / community events.

What makes you happy?

Early swims in the ocean make me so happy. It’s something I have only taken up this year. I go once a week and I will never look back. I love it.

How would you like to be remembered?

I would like to be remembered as a person who would always do anything to help you out. I think the most important thing we can do in life is be kinds and help out others as much as we can.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Tomorrow, Thursday March 17, Connolly Dance Studios will be taking part in the Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade. It is our first year taking part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We are over the moon to be a part of it. The kids feel like celebrities they are so excited.

If you listen carefully, we may even have our very own CDS chant! We can’t wait and we would like to thank all involved with the festival for making it such an exciting time for us!

The Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 1pm on Thursday March 17th. See www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie