Cork woman: My rescue rabbits are my 'adventure' as I deal with chronic health conditions

LAST year was a milestone one for Ballinhassig-based Grace Ní Dhonnchú, co-presenter of the podcast Women Vs Everything. It was the year in which she bought her first home, and the year she adopted her first pet – Theo, the rabbit.
“I initially thought I’d get a cat or a dog, but I started to do my research on rabbits and found that they can be litter trained like cats, that they’re very clean, love cuddles and can free roam in your house,” said Grace, who features in our new feature series,My Pet and Me
.
“This sounded exactly like what I was looking for. Theo moved in with me about one week after I moved into my new house... crazy!”