Musical stars from Cork and beyond unite to compose song to mark Treaty centenary

A CENTURY ago yesterday (Friday 7), the Dáil approved the Anglo- Irish treaty after nine days of public debate, by a vote of 64 to 57,

The events leading up to January 7, 1921, have been debated and remembered in the past few weeks, and Treaty: Songs From The National Concert Hall on RTÉ1 tonight, Saturday, January 8, at 10.55pm is a part of that.

The programme features a series of artists who were commissioned by the National Concert Hall (NCH) to compose a song inspired by characters involved in the Treaty.

Those involved include:

Lisa O’Neill. Over the years, she has quietly built a reputation for herself on the Irish and international scenes and now has a growing following with her unique folk sound, strong song-writing and distinctive voice.

John Spillane. A Cork musician, songwriter, performer, recording artist, storyteller, poet and dreamer. Rooted in people, place and story, his music transports the listener, and his live performances captivate audiences around the world.

Karan Casey. Singing songs charged with a sense of social responsibility in a career spanning over 25 years, Karan has released 11 albums as well as contributing to numerous other artists’ projects – appearing on more than 50 albums in total.

Maija Sofia. A musician and writer from Galway of mixed Irish, Finnish and Turkish-Cypriot heritage. Her critically acclaimed debut album Bath Time was widely lauded and shortlisted for the Choice Award.

Duke Special.

Duke Special (aka Belfast’s Peter Wilson. Curious about music, theatre, books, poetry, art, love, life, redemption, death, 78RPM records and most recently, gardening, all of this is evidenced by the variety of musical adventures in his career.

Jonathan Nangle. A composer whose work explores many diverse fields ranging from notated acoustic and electro-acoustic composition, through live and spatially distributed electronics, to video and electronic improvisation.

Crash Ensemble. Ireland’s leading new music ensemble; a group of world-class musicians who play adventurous, ground-breaking music .

Christy Moore. He has played an integral role in the evolution of music on this island.

Ailbhe Reddy. She has a talent for craftingmoving alt-folk tunes.

The Darkling Air, AKA Rachel McCarthy and Michael Keeney. Based in Bangor, their music involves voice, piano and guitar and is wreathed in string arrangements.

The production is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme 2012-2023.