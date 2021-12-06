Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 15:03

Seeking Cork's most caring kids... 

We want to honour some of Cork's amazing young people in our upcoming Christmas KidzZone, out on Monday December 20
Seeking Cork's most caring kids... 

We want to hear about Cork's kind kids, to honour them in our upcoming KidzZone supplement on December 20.

CORK kids have shown us their resilience over the past 20 months as we continue to navigate the pandemic.

Not only that, but they have shown us how kind and caring they can be too. In recent weeks we've spotted posts on social media about primary school children doing weekly litter picks in their neighbouring estate, or another child who chopped off all her hair for a very worthy cause, others have also undertaken some wonderful acts of generosity.

We want to honour them in our KidzZone edition, December 20.

Be sure to send us your entries before December 15 and we will publish a selection in our upcoming special KidzZone Christmas edition.

More in this section

Cork school boy set to feature in TV series Cork school boy set to feature in TV series
Why I am spreading my love of seaweed Why I am spreading my love of seaweed
Cork's kindest hairdresser is set to strike again for those in need Cork's kindest hairdresser is set to strike again for those in need
kidzzonechristmas
My Weekend: Hats off to Elaine as hobby turns into business

My Weekend: Hats off to Elaine as hobby turns into business

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more