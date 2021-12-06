Seeking Cork's most caring kids... 

CORK kids have shown us their resilience over the past 20 months as we continue to navigate the pandemic.

Not only that, but they have shown us how kind and caring they can be too. In recent weeks we've spotted posts on social media about primary school children doing weekly litter picks in their neighbouring estate, or another child who chopped off all her hair for a very worthy cause, others have also undertaken some wonderful acts of generosity.

We want to honour them in our KidzZone edition, December 20.

Be sure to send us your entries before December 15 and we will publish a selection in our upcoming special KidzZone Christmas edition.