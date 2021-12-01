Getting the role of Distiller of the Micro Distillery is a real 'pinch me' moment every single day...

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 08:33

We catch up with Eva O'Doherty in our Person to Person
Eva O’Doherty, Distiller of the Micro Distillery in Midleton.

Eva O’Doherty works as a distiller at the Micro Distillery at Midleton Distillery. Here she talks about her work and her passions in life in our weekly feature, Person to Person.

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Eva O’Doherty, I’m 24 years old and I’m the Distiller of the Micro Distillery in Midleton, County Cork. I’m from Meath and moved down to Cork after finishing my degree in TUD Dublin. 

I studied Food Innovation with Brewing & Distilling and was lucky enough to complete my placement with IDL and return to Midleton when I graduated.

Where were you born?

Dublin.

Where do you live?

Ballintemple.

Family?

I’m from a family of five with two supportive parents, I’m the middle child of two sisters and try to keep the peace between them. Try being the optimistic word!

Best friend?

I couldn’t choose one. They all know who they are.

Person you most admire?

My Nanny, who would go out of her way to help anyone.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I was lucky enough to go to Florida multiple times when I was younger. 

Going to all the different theme parks was always the highlight of the summer.

Eva O’Doherty, Distiller of the Micro Distillery in Midleton.

Favourite TV programme?

Netflix is my go to as I can switch between shows and dip in and out of them, but I always find myself going back to the US Office.

Favourite radio show?

I love listening to 2fm breakfast every morning on the way into work. Their Diddly-idle piece where they change modern songs into Irish versions makes me laugh every morning.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I love making the Happy Pears vegetable lasagne. I’d recommend it to anyone.

Favourite restaurant?

The Marina market has been the go-to lately. There’s such a variety of stalls available that there’s always something for whatever mood you’re in.

Last book you read?

The Nothing Man, by Catherine Ryan Howard. 

I couldn’t put it down. It’s based in Cork and such a good read.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

I pay for a Spotify subscription every month and use it daily, especially for long drives.

One person you would like to see in concert?

One person that I haven’t seen in person that I would love to is Beyoncé.

Do you have a pet?

Not at the minute as I’m renting, but I would love to rescue one in the future.

Morning person or night owl?

The 8am starts for work have definitely turned me into a morning person!

Your proudest moment?

Getting the role of Distiller of the Micro Distillery. A real pinch me moment every single day that I’m in the Micro.

Spendthrift or saver?

I wish I could say I’m a saver but as Carrie Bradshaw says: “I like my money right where I can see it... Hanging in my wardrobe.”

What makes you happy?

Healthy and happy family and friends. Anything after that is a bonus.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Busy distilling in the Micro Distillery creating new and exciting innovations. We recently launched our first ever whiskey that was distilled in the Micro Distillery – Method & Madness Rye & Malt. The 60% Rye and 40% Malt mash bill was doubled distilled and matured in ex American bourbon barrels and is the first of its kind for the M&M family.

In my spare time I write short stories... I just published my first children's book

