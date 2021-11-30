Rachel Allen's new cook book was inspired by friend battling cancer

Soup Broth Bread, €25 from all good bookshops.
25kg butter
1½ large, (300kg), onions, chopped.
6 large celery stalks
5 cloves of garlic, chopped
salt and freshly ground pepper
750ml vegetable or chicken stock
½ teasp grated nutmeg.
- Put the butter into a saucepan over a medium heat and melt until foaming.
- Add the onion, celery and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cover with a butter wrapper or a piece of parchment paper and the saucepan lid.
- Turn the heat down to low and cook really gently, stirring from time to time, for 10 minutes until the celery is tender.
- Add the stock and the nutmeg and turn the heat up to high. Bring the mixture up to the boil and cook for 2 minutes, then blend until smooth.
- Season to taste, adding a little more nutmeg if necessary. Serve steaming hot in mugs or bowls.