My pandemic highlight — running 190km in under 35 hours, says Corkman

With nine of us at home growing up, six brothers (yes, six!) and my two parents, leaving The Lough was always going to be something that was destined — for a bit of a “break”, by moving up the country. But still loving every single weekend when I came home. Home comforts can’t be beaten still to this day, even when my parents ask me to stop eating the food anytime I visit.
I was always interested in listening to people and looking to understand from how my parents raised me to show respect, be polite, and always look to help people where you can.
Having to get knee surgery a few years ago forced me to step away from playing rugby and push me to find a passion for another sport — I found adventure racing, triathlon and ultra trail running and some people now call me a full-time energiser bunny/lunatic. However, in typical Cork fashion, cheers Mammy and Daddy for helping me do something I enjoy every day.
I spent this past year training for the Kerry Way Ultra marathon so my weekends had been 100% devoted to completing that.
Obviously a bit of relaxing with my girlfriend and our dog as well to talk about our week and how we’re looking forward to some activities at the weekend. Usually coffee, walks, cycling together, hiking, and just catching up with our closest friends.