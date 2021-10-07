Frightfully good fun: What’s on in Cork this Halloween...

WHILE some Halloween events are not going ahead this year due to Covid restrictions, there is still plenty to see and do, writes Nicola Depuis.

1. Cobh’s Annual Spooktacular Halloween Pumpkin Carving Camp returns on October 26-27 from 10am to 2pm. The camp is suitable for six to 12 year olds, and costs €30 per child. Limited numbers are available. Contact 021-4815904 to reserve a place.

Spookfest is heading to Spike Island. Picture: Spike Island

2. Across the way, The Spike Island Spookfest is back, featuring an exciting ferry ride, a spooky guide, wicked witches, scary spiders and pillaging pirates. Suitable for ages two to 11, the visit lasts 2.5 hours, and once inside, families can trick or treat their way around four spooky interactive areas.

When you complete each area you get rewarded with treats, so don’t forget to bring your trick or treat bucket. Halloween costumes encouraged. A family ticket (2 adults, 2 kids under 12) costs €60. More information at spikeislandcork.ie

3. Go West this Halloween and you’ll find lots of strange spooky figures have made themselves at home in Clonakilty at The West Cork Model Railway Haunted Village, from October 23-31. A family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) costs €25, children under three are free, and pre-booking is essential at modelvillage.ie

4. Halloween and Painting enthusiasts, take note. Dos Artist is hosting a spooky 1-day in-person Halloween themed Paint Along Session workshop at Roches Buildings Community Centre, Richmond Hill, on Sunday, October 17. from 10am to 4pm. Join Diarmaid O’Sullivan as he guides you through painting a spooky pumpkin. Suitable for adults and teenagers, the workshop costs €85, including all materials. Expect tricks, treats and raffles for gift vouchers on the day. For more information, go to dosartist.com

5. Do the monster mash at the Carraig na bhFear Kids Halloween Disco at the Carrignavar Community Hall on Sunday, October 31 from 3pm to 5pm. Expect an afternoon of dress up, dancing and prizes, the perfect way to entertain your little ones before the trick or treating starts. Tickets cost €5 per child, and adults are free. There will be a collection bucket on the day for Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Leap Scarecrow Festival in previous years. Picture: Larry Cummins

6. Leap into Halloween at the Leap Scarecrow Festival in West Cork from October 17-31. Scarecrows of all varieties, from the frightful to the fantastic, will line the streets of Leap. Don’t be surprised if they come to life before your very eyes. If you’d like to enter your own scarecrow, there are prizes for a variety of categories. For more information, find Leap Scarecrow Festival on Facebook.

7. Something Witchy this way comes at Fota from October 26-31 when the Halloween Witches Walk will take place daily from 11am to 4pm. This self-guided outdoor family trail is suitable for children eight years and under, and will follow a one way system through Fota Arboretum & Gardens. Tickets are €5 per child, adults are free, and tickets will be available to purchase on the day.

8. Another walk taking place this Halloween is The Cork Ghost Tour, which promises a hell of a time. Featuring a mixture of horribly hilarious histories, hysterical ghost stories and more, the Cork Ghost Tour was voted the No. 1 Tripadvisor tour for Cork. Lasting over an hour, it starts outside Cork Opera House on Emmett Place. Adult: €16 / Student/OAP/Child: €13. For more contact corkghosttour@gmail.com

9. What’s your favourite scary movie? Is it Scream? If so, you’re in for a treat as to mark its 25th anniversary, the Wes Craven slasher classic returns to the big screen for one night only on Tuesday, October 12 at 8.30pm across all Gate Cinemas. Michael Myers also makes his return in Halloween Kills on October 15 in cinemas. For a younger audience, The Addams Family 2 is released in cinemas on October 8.

The Dragon of Shandon Festival takes place this year, with something different. Picture: Andy Jay.

The Regal Cinema in Youghal is hosting a kids fancy dress party on October 30 and 31, when they’ll be showing Coco, and Halloween classic Hocus Pocus.

10. Cork Community Art Link, the folk behind The Dragon of Shandon since 2006, are back this year with something different. They are currently collecting ghost stories from the Cork public. Send a 3-minute voice note to WhatsApp: 0873435494, by Facebook Messenger, or to info@corkcommunityartlink.com before October 10. All ages and languages are welcome.