Tell us about yourself:

I was born in Manchester in England. My father was Irish and my mother German/Jewish. Both my parents were doctors.

The family eventually moved back to Ireland and I grew up in Dublin. It was a very academic household - we all played the piano, went to concerts etc.

I always loved art and even as a teenager I had many art books and I copied the paintings in watercolour. When I left school I went to University College Dublin to study Architecture. It is a wonderful subject to study and I had a very interesting time.

My husband also studied Architecture and when we qualified we worked firstly in Germany and then New Zealand - very different experiences but both rewarding in their own way.

When we came back to Ireland we came to Cork and I worked for Cork County Council. When my children were bigger I went to the Crawford College of Art as a mature student to study painting.

My immediate family is most important to me and I have children and grandchildren. We spend time together every summer on Heir Island in West Cork where we have a tiny cottage.

Where do you live?

I love the area where I live - Glanmire - it is a beautiful wooded valley, but it needs better walks away from the traffic and safer for pedestrians. I love walking and probably go for a walk most days, hail rain or shine.

Earliest childhood memory

My earliest childhood memory is being at the seaside with my mother and siblings in a howling gale. I remember always loving the sea.

Favourite book

I love reading and not so long ago I read Hare With Amber Eyes by Edmund de Waal which I loved and often think about. The most recent book I read is A Month in Sienna by Hisham Mater, which is another wonderful book. Most of my reading is about art - art history, theory and artist`s lives.

Favourite artist

Leonard Cohen`s If it be your Will is my favourite song, but I love all his music.

Proudest moment

This year I had a painting accepted for the RHA Annual Open Submission and I must say it was a proud moment.

What makes you happy?

What makes me happy is really that my family are well and healthy and that life is good for them.

How would I like to be remembered?

I suppose as a person who accepts and respects others.

Current exhibition

Angela Fewer’s solo exhibition “The Constructed Sublime” runs at the Lavit Gallery Wandesford Quay, until October 16.

Angela only paints subjects she knows very well. Over the past thirty years Angela has spent every summer on Heir Island in Roaring Water Bay in West Cork. She has a small studio there. The island is of special interest with its inlets, cliffs and shorelines.

However during “Lockdown” restricted to 5 kms from home, the situation changed. Angela lives in Glanmire, a wooded valley on the outskirts of Cork City. Daily she watched the light and shadow filter through the trees that surround the house. This reflected the mixed emotions generated by the strangeness of lockdown.

So the exhibition consists of two bodies of work – sea and shore, shadows and trees

Having qualified as an architect Angela worked for many years as an architect both in Ireland and abroad. She later returned to college as a mature student and obtained an Honours Degree in Fine Art from the Crawford College of Art Cork.

She uses her experience as an architect to explore issues such as Space, Structure and Pattern in her work. Colour provides the emotional aspect of the work.

Angela has exhibited widely both in Ireland and abroad, has attended residencies and obtained awards from the Arts Council of Ireland and International Agencies.

For more see https://lavitgallery.com/